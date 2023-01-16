As Mayor Paul Heroux left to become Sheriff Paul Heroux, he offered some suggestions on how Attleboro should change the office of mayor.
With all due respect to his experience and good intentions, Heroux’s suggestion for the method of making these changes should be rejected by the city council and whoever follows him in office.
That’s not to say Heroux’s proposed changes themselves are bad.
Increasing the length of a mayoral term to four years and then limiting how many terms an individual can serve may well be good ideas.
But his suggestion this be done by a non-binding referendum vote and without looking at broader changes throughout the city government structure makes them political maneuvers and not attempts at improving overall government.
Changing government by utilizing non-binding referendum votes is a cop-out used by officials when doing the necessary work of looking at government as a whole is just deemed too hard or too dangerous to their own political agendas. It is not the best way for Attleboro to look at making major changes.
If Attleboro is indeed going to institute things like this, it should be the result of a comprehensive review of the city charter by a charter commission.
That commission should look at all aspects of government, suggest changes wherever they might be deemed necessary, and thus avoid a “Band-Aid approach” to making government better. Citizens should be allowed to vote on changes without being forced to wear blinders while doing it.
Yes, as former mayor Heroux says, this is a more cumbersome option.
The charter route could involve electing a commission, holding public hearings, receiving public input, putting together a comprehensive plan, then allowing citizens to cast a binding vote on them. While Heroux and others might think this is potential chaos, many believe it is due diligence and sound strategy.
Non-binding referendum questions are government at its laziest. In a sense, it is asking for affirmation for an idea, without accepting any responsibility to institute it if it does pass.
It is an abdication of leadership disguised as an effort to give “more power” to the voters and try to convince them they are having more influence rather than less.
North Attleboro officials did this for years to slow down and avoid changes, and it worked for a long time.
There are other things that should be discussed, like possibly limiting council terms. Or addressing some of the rather crazy rules that exist now, like a committee member who is fired by the mayor being able to have a hearing before the city council but having the mayor (who fired him or her) be the sole judge in the end. If you are going to look at a system, look at the whole thing.
And adding a recall provision should definitely be part of that consideration. While it can be abused by some, it is also necessary if you are increasing the term of some of the top officials.
Don’t let your leaders take the easy way out, Attleboro voters. Insist on a Charter Commission and look at everything all at once.
Then when you vote — it counts. As it always should.