Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat, wants to conduct an audit of the way the state legislature works. Frankly, that’s the best idea to come from a statewide official in a very long time.
Our state has one of the most Democratic (as in party) and least democratic (as in democracy) legislatures in the entire country. It is a top-heavy shared dictatorship disguised as two actual decision-making bodies. It is arguably the least transparent state government in these United States.
Some folks think the way to change all that and restore true democracy to the House and Senate is to vote out the current members and replace them with officials who have those often discussed but seldom seen “new ideas.” Term limits are often mentioned as a cure. For sure, there needs to be an actual two-party system with more Republicans providing better balance than exists today.
While there are certainly legislators who deserve replacing, the honest truth is the real problem lies not so much with the members, but with the system that allows itself to be perpetually abused. Changing the membership is not nearly as important as changing the institutional rules.
The House and Senate are dominated by leadership positions vested with too much power and control, and not enough accountability. That would be true even if the current ratio of Democrats to Republicans were reversed. It would just be different political viewpoints being rammed through by different party leaders.
The position of Speaker is simply omnipotent. The real business of state government is conducted behind closed doors under the Golden Dome, but not on the actual floor. Closed sessions are held in the middle of the night. There is more suspense in the outcome of a Globetrotters basketball game than a vote in the House.
To an extent, this is not unusual. The party in control always has the edge in determining what gets done. But Massachusetts takes it to new heights.
This legislature passed the Open Meeting Law which requires all local governments to post meetings, allow the public into them with specific exemptions, and keep correspondence and communications public. Yet they exempt themselves from those same requirements. Rules for thee, but not for me.
Legislators face severe punishment if they defy the speaker or the Senate president. They lose committee and leadership assignments, their income and budgets are reduced, and they lose clout and influence. And if they lose clout and influence, their district and constituents also lose.
That is why there is seldom open discussion of issues by individual members. Try finding a Democrat who openly supports this proposed audit. The speaker and president have already declared it constitutional. Speaker Mariano won’t even meet with DiZoglio to discuss it.
So you hear the same weak arguments from members trying to look independent while protecting themselves and their district from political retribution. They shouldn’t hide behind the constitutionality argument. Welcome an audit and prove that you are indeed accessible and transparent.
We need to develop a plan to revamp state government. Change the rules. Because one thing is certain.
If voters don’t make it happen, the legislature definitely won’t.