It is time to put an end to the “two chiefs” saga in Mansfield. Or at least bring it closer to its inevitable conclusion.
Given what has come to light in recent months, particularly after the release of a video last week, there is no practical way Chief Ron Sellon can, or should, return to run the Mansfield Police Department. His paid suspension/leave and employment with the town must be terminated, hopefully in a way that limits further damage to all parties.
Blame can be assessed and determined later, but for the good of the department, the town, and most importantly the citizens of Mansfield, this ugly separation must be made permanent. While the aftermath and impact of the entire distasteful affair will continue to affect both Sellon and Mansfield, there can no longer be any doubt about the outcome.
The release of the report issued by a private investigation firm hired by the town contains much documented information that seemingly supports ending the chief’s nearly decade-long tenure. But the release of a video of an angry Sellon allegedly screaming obscenities and bringing up children in what could be considered a threatening manner clearly indicates he is no longer qualified to lead or work within the department.
In the video — recorded on a video doorbell from a house in Sellon’s neighborhood — Sellon is allegedly heard loudly calling select board member Mike Trowbridge an “(expletive) piece of garbage” and Town Manager Kevin Dumas a “piece of (expletive).” He allegedly makes derogatory remarks about Mansfield, then allegedly makes the rather chilling statement “You know what, (expletive) them. I’m going to haunt them and their (expletive) children.”
Sellon responded to the video by noting the toll on his physical and emotional health in the last year, and said “I vented my anger with a raised voice and unpleasant words. I did so believing I was in the privacy of my own home. While I regret that this moment of weakness has been exposed for the public to see, it is not a reflection of my character or my commitment to the department and the town.”
Sorry Chief, but that is exactly what it appears to be. It is virtually impossible to view it otherwise.
A police chief is held to a higher standard than most, and rightfully so. When you accept such a position, you do so knowing full well it limits your own privacy and your behavior, public and private. The fairness of that can be argued, but not the validity.
That videotaped behavior, coupled with the documented evidence so far, make a compelling case for the town to terminate Chief Sellon’s employment immediately. Frankly, anything else would be irresponsible.
There will no doubt be litigation. Other facts may emerge. Some may bolster the town’s position, some may support Chief Sellon.
A court may ultimately rule in this matter.
The situation involving town manager Dumas asking the chief for a ride to Provincetown to face his drunken driving charge in court deserves further scrutiny.
But clearly, Ron Sellon should no longer be the police chief for the Town of Mansfield. He and the town need to move on — and quickly.