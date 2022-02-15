The statewide “mask mandate” is going away here in Massachusetts by the end of this month. And while I have always been a staunch supporter of wearing a mask, I have to admit I’m almost glad. Frankly, I’m tired of hearing people complain about it.
I hate wearing a mask. It is uncomfortable. It makes it harder to breathe. I wear glasses and hearing aids, so the last thing I need is yet another object lodged around my ears. Plus, I have to keep track of the stupid things. For someone who regularly can’t find his car keys, that is annoying.
But to listen to some, you would think these face-coverings were being stapled to people’s faces by armed mask police. It’s being portrayed as the biggest denial of basic constitutional rights since schools were segregated and seat belts required. It would be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious.
I feel good in a way for local schoolchildren, who include three of my grandkids. COVID restrictions have severely impacted their education and social development. Not having to wear masks is indeed a step toward whatever “normal” is going to pass for going forward. And it is undeniably true that COVID cases and deaths have been far fewer in children than adults, and the spread in schools limited.
Of course, that MIGHT in part be because we required masks. Somewhat inexplicably, the fact schools have not been overrun is used as a reason to stop requiring masks, rather than crediting them for their apparent success in stopping the spread. But I digress.
School will be better for kids without masks. Perhaps not healthier, but better in many other ways. That’s a good thing.
There could be a cost to that however. If the spread of the disease increases without masks in schools and in public, people with compromised immune systems and older people — like me — might be more likely to get it. And compared to children, we stand a much higher chance of dying from it.
But I can still wear a mask if I want, right? We older folks should be fine. To each their own. If we die, that’s how nature works, I’m told. Survival of the fittest. We’ve had a good run.
At least we’ll have the satisfaction of knowing we gave our lives so other faces could live free and uncovered. If Uncle George is the price to be paid for getting to walk into the grocery store without a mask, so be it.
It may well be the right time to end the mask requirements. I hope so. I’ll continue to wear mine a bit longer, in true scarlet letter style. My faith in the advice of the CDC and federal government is shaken, but common sense tells me it’s still a good idea.
At least all you people not wearing masks have been vaccinated, right? Oh wait — not being vaccinated is your right. I keep forgetting.
Well, I’ll keep getting food and groceries delivered a while longer. And rebel that I am, when I do drive to the store, I’m not gonna wear that damn seat belt.
Because — freedom. Sigh.