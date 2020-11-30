The current dispute between the Attleboro firefighter’s union and Mayor Paul Heroux simply should not be happening.
The basic premise of the grievance filed by the union is this: A firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus. The union wants him to be granted injured-on-duty status, which has been done for others similarly diagnosed. Mayor Heroux has declined, saying he is not convinced this firefighter contracted the disease while on duty, and previous cases involved several members from the same firehouse and shift.
Of course, it’s not that simple. These things never are. This involves contract language, state laws, stalled legislative changes, previous actions in “similar” situations, potential spending of a lot of city taxpayer money, future contractual obligations, and most sadly — local politics.
Union President Paul Jacques says previous communicable diseases such as H1N1 were treated as work-related injuries and COVID-19 should be no different. He points out firefighters respond to COVID situations regularly, and maintains it is highly likely any exposure to the disease occurred during work. He insists “injured-on-duty” benefits should not be denied this individual.
Heroux says he has granted such status in many cases during the pandemic. However, he says firefighters work two days and have five days off, thus increasing the possibility of contracting the virus during their non-working hours. He has ordered a study of all documented local cases to see if there was any chance of exposure within a three-week period leading up to the employee’s diagnosis, and says if there is he will change the individual’s status.
The mayor believes the fact the virus is so widespread makes it unlikely all infected firefighters would have contracted it “on the job.” In a memo he distributed, Heroux writes, “It actually defies logic and probably [sic] to presume that 100% of firefighters are getting this only while at work when at least 3% of the population is coming down with COVID.”
Logic and probability — an interesting choice of words when applied to emergency medical personnel and the worst public health crisis in 100 years.
If firefighters and other first responders operated primarily according to “logic and probability,” they would not be doing the dangerous job they undertake today. It is illogical to respond to calls and knowingly expose yourself to a highly contagious, life-threatening disease. The probability of becoming infected or spreading it to family members is higher than most. Their job conditions have changed, their risk has greatly increased. That has to be recognized and changes made.
The mayor also has a tough job. His responsibilities are very important.
Still, this appears to be a bad decision made under terrible circumstances. If the mayor is going to make a mistake, let it be on the side of protecting the health and safety of first responders rather than potentially saving money or setting precedent.
Mayor Heroux does have fiduciary responsibilities here. But under the circumstances, any burden of proof should be on the city to show a COVID infection is not work-related.
If you don’t know for sure how the infection occurred, grant the status. It’s the right thing to do.
