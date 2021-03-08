I think we can all agree that everyone has the right to express their opinion on whatever they choose. But if your opinion is just plain stupid, then don’t be insulted when someone points that out to you.
Yeah, I know, that sounds pretty harsh. But in this current culture where some folks demand their opinions be treated with respect even when they are obviously and factually incorrect, people need to stop expecting that their nutty theories and lies be taken seriously. If that bothers you, too bad.
No, Donald Trump didn’t win the election. No, there is no hard evidence of widespread voter fraud. No, those were not members of Antifa disguised as Trump supporters invading the Capitol building. No, Democrats do not drink the blood of children in organized meetings with pedophiliac celebrations.
And if you believe any of those things, you’re just wrong. Be as offended as you want, but it doesn’t make you any more right. And no one has to treat those opinions with respect.
But forget politics for a moment. Look at it from a simpler viewpoint, with a ridiculous yet valid example.
I wrote this column on my computer. I know for sure my trusty electronic device is, in fact, a computer. It’s not up for debate.
There may well be folks out there who believe my computer is a woodpecker. Their belief may be sincere and deeply held. It is possible they could argue for hours and present what they deem as convincing arguments to try and make me and others believe I’m actually typing on a woodpecker. And in America, they have the perfect right to do so.
But my computer is not a woodpecker. And no amount of crazy ranting by anyone is going to make my computer a woodpecker.
If a bunch of people get together and form some type of organization dedicated to supporting those who believe my computer is a woodpecker, then they are all in need of serious help. I am under no obligation to spend time explaining to them in great detail why my computer is not a woodpecker. And I am perfectly within my own rights to point out how stupid their woodpecker theory actually is. Is it rude and intolerant to treat the woodpecker believers with such scorn?
No, I don’t think so.
Stupid and ridiculous notions need to be ignored and ridiculed when they fly in the face of well-established facts. Because, as proven over the last few years in our country, those nutty theories tend to take on a life of their own when accorded respect they obviously do not deserve.
Now, I would not go out of my way to ridicule the woodpecker believers. There is no reason to be mean to them simply for the sake of poking fun or trying to hurt them.
But in the same way our elections need to be protected from those who spread lies about how the system works, woodpeckers need to be protected from one day waking up and discovering someone trying to type on them.
There, I said it. I hope I didn’t ruffle any feathers.
