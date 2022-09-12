“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” – Donald Trump at a political rally in Iowa in January 2016
That rather stunning statement may have been the most accurate and truthful thing Donald Trump has ever said. And as recent events continue to show, he may very well have been right.
It was one thing when Trump was merely spewing bluster, accusing his political opponents of crimes while pardoning his friends and supporters who actually committed them. Encouraging chants of “lock her up” when talking about Hillary Clinton’s careless and reckless failure to secure her computer server and possibly exposing state secrets. Taking the side of Russian President Putin against his own intelligence departments, and then trying to say he didn’t say what we saw him say.
His hardcore supporters clung fiercely to him through all that, and as he gained power many Republican elected officials in the House and Senate decided they had better support his crazy behavior if they wanted to keep their jobs. They chose doing what kept them employed and in power over doing what is right.
But even the most weathered, experienced political types would probably have said that if he was ever found to have removed top secret documents from the White House and kept them in his Florida residence after losing the presidency, they would turn on him. After all, being caught with classified and other government documents is in clear violation of the law.
"In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one is above the law” – Donald Trump, on video, 2016
Yet for over a year, Trump refused to turn over classified and government documents when asked by the appropriate authorities. He gave back some, said he had no more, and it turned out he had a lot.
They were found as the result of a search warrant, issued by a federal magistrate and carried out by the FBI. Top secret documents, some of which were only supposed to be viewed in secured locations. Not scattered information on an unsecured server -- but rather good old-fashioned printed documents kept and filed away like souvenirs from a former office job.
And his defense? Well, pick one. First he claims he is entitled to them. Then he accuses the FBI of planting evidence. Next says he “unclassified” all documents he took, then backed off that, then went back to it. Denies any wrongdoing at all, despite the evidence.
And his supporters defend it all with a straight face. He still controls the Republican Party and is the leading candidate to win their nomination for president in 2024.
It all only makes him stronger.
When a lawful search is criticized because it turned up evidence of the possible crime that inspired said lawful warrant, while the alleged perpetrator is given a free pass -- something is terribly wrong.
In this instance though, I find myself in total agreement with Donald Trump on one important point: No one is above the law. And that includes ex-presidents who think they could shoot someone and not lose any votes.