The 2019 Attleboro election turned out to have all the suspense of watching C-Span. There were no surprises, no close calls, and when it was over — very little change.
Mayor Paul Heroux will remain the city’s chief executive for a second straight term, easily cruising to an overwhelming win. His margin of victory over retiring city council vice president Heather Porreca was more than 2-1, and he swept every precinct.
That is not really a reflection on Porreca, who worked hard and presented voters with a choice they otherwise would not have had. Rather, it showed people were generally happy with the Heroux administration’s first term, which saw a new high school approved, plans for revitalizing the downtown area begin, and no layoffs in two successive city budgets.
But the 8,219 folks who turned out to vote (about 28 percent of registered voters) apparently didn’t just give all the credit to Heroux. They returned all current city councilors who ran, including the four at-large incumbents. The only new addition was Cathleen DeSimone, who was impressive in essentially winning the seat vacated by Porreca.
So after what many called a contentious two years full of battles and personal attacks between the mayor and the city council, voters changed virtually nothing. They re-elected every incumbent councilor, while at the same time giving the incumbent mayor a margin of victory leaving little doubt who the most powerful and popular politician in Attleboro is today.
It’s hard to not squeeze in the word “mandate” when talking about Heroux’s dominant performance at the ballot box. Not that he really needed one, mind you. He was not shy when it came to either style or substance during his first term, and would no doubt tell you the landslide victory will have little effect on how he leads in the next two years.
But it may very well have an effect on how the council deals with the mayor’s agenda. Think about it — just how many political defeats has Paul Heroux suffered in the last few years, either as a state representative or as mayor? How many times has he come out on the short end of the proverbial political stick? Take your time, we’ll wait.
Criticism? Sure, he has gotten his share, much of it deserved. He has been overly sensitive to criticism, excessively and unnecessarily harsh at times, and often stubborn to a fault.
But that just has not translated into political liabilities. While it may irritate the politically active core of citizens/voters who love the “inside baseball” side of government, it simply has not been important to the majority who come out every two years but aren’t all that concerned with much more than the end result and their tax bill.
Heroux has been politically savvy, unafraid to lead with his chin, and most importantly — effective. His record is one of accomplishment, even if how he did it has not always been pretty.
In a perfect world, the next two years would see both the mayor and the “new” council concentrate less on politics and personalities and more on shared achievements.
But if they don’t or can’t — then don’t bet against Mayor Heroux coming out on top.
