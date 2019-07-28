North Attleboro is approaching the end of its first month with a new town council/town manager form of government. And while it is way too early to draw any meaningful conclusions about the results of that change, the early returns are encouraging.
Not one building has collapsed, no bloodless coup has been carried out to reclaim town hall, and not a single citizen has chained themselves to Peter Gay in a symbolic protest.
However, it has to be noted that only half of the town council/town manager combination is currently in place. The council has begun talk about the process of selecting North’s first-ever town manager, and it is vitally important they get this right. You never get a second chance to do something for the first time.
The council voted 7-0 to solicit bids from professional search companies to conduct at least the first part of the process. It is as yet unclear just how that initial stage will work, how much input the council members will have in it, and just how many (if any) finalists would be presented to the council by the company eventually chosen.
Members have expressed various opinions how the search itself should be conducted, and what the parameters should be. Most indicate they simply want the best available candidate, regardless of where that person comes from. Some have said the ultimate appointee’s main strength should be financial acumen, and others have stressed that knowledge of North Attleboro would be crucial.
Without a doubt, North’s first town manager should possess a proven financial background, strong leadership skills, and be able to quickly learn about the community. But above all else, there is one characteristic the inaugural town manager must have.
All other qualifications being equal, he or she should be an independent candidate with no direct political ties to the community. Anything else would unnecessarily and seriously place into question the public’s perception of the integrity of both the manager and the council.
Is this unfair to otherwise qualified candidates who might either be former North Attleboro officials or have other similar connections? Yes. If such a person is objectively the most qualified candidate, they should be hired. To bypass for that reason alone them would be discrimination and illegal.
But one of North’s biggest problems over the years has been a rather incestuous town government. Power has been carefully guarded, with centralized authority being something to avoid. Of all area communities, North Attleboro has been the most parochial.
A new government needs and deserves a fresh perspective on the professional front. While North voters love the traditions and rich history of their town, they voted for change. There are nine members of the council that can make sure that mandate is given a chance to be carried out.
If the very first town manager is a resident or former official chosen over other qualified candidates lacking only experience in North Attleboro, the new government will not seem much different from the old government. That would certainly not be a step forward.
Perception may not be everything, but it is very important in local government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.