If you have ever stepped foot in what passes for the Senior Citizen Center or the Town Hall in Norton, you probably understand both buildings are woefully inadequate for just about any use.
The senior center is an old one-room schoolhouse built in the 19th century. The town hall is an old gymnasium converted into alleged office space 40 years ago. The senior center has no parking, and officials in the town hall don’t even have private spaces to meet with citizens to discuss their tax bills or other private matters.
The need to replace both is undeniable, though not cheap. Town officials have recognized this for some time, but only recently have attempts to actually take firm action towards building new ones become serious.
But as serious and sincere as those efforts have been – they have been equally flawed and ineffective.
The last plan brought before town meeting was to construct both buildings on a piece of badly contaminated land abandoned by its bankrupt owner. The planning leading up to town meeting was bungled so badly that the building committee pulled support for its own article just days before the voters overwhelmingly defeated it.
Now another plan is being advanced, seeking to purchase a small plot of land next to the existing town hall for an estimated $1 million, constructing a new town hall, and simultaneously building a new senior center on town-owned land behind it. The ultimate cost has yet to be determined.
Norton voters are not known for their willingness to spend large amounts of money. They have never approved a general override, and only one debt exclusion since the inception of Prop 2-1/2. But there is some support for replacing these two totally inadequate buildings.
Except for one big obstacle. People want their drinking water fixed first.
It could be said that any plans to spend large sums of money in Norton are “underwater” right now. Significant segments of the community suffer from really ugly, brown water. They have had it for a long time, it has not gotten better, ruined their clothes and appliances, made them fear for their health, and generally ticked them off.
They don’t want to hear that a long-delayed filtration plant currently nearing completion “should” solve the problem. They don’t care that the water department is funded through an enterprise account, not property tax monies. They want clean water, and they want it now – before committing to other major projects.
It’s hard to blame them.
But other needs do still have to be addressed, and it is the duty of the citizenry to address them. And it is the duty of town officials to present logical, common sense, reasonable solutions.
Norton can fix its water, the senior center, the town hall, and other challenges. But town officials have to come together with a united, logical, practical plan. Political bickering needs to stop, and the factions dividing Norton have to start concentrating on common goals.
The next proposal to town meeting needs to be much better than the last.
