The delicate, difficult and dreaded task of trying to balance politics with the needs of the voters and citizens is not just a problem for our national government. It is also an issue at the local level, and a good example is what is happening in Norton.
In April 2019 Norton voters, by an almost 4-1 margin, formed a charter commission to study changing the structure of local government. Eighteen months later that commission has studied, considered, debated, discussed, gathered input, and produced a proposal completely revamping and modernizing Norton’s current system.
Under Massachusetts law, it must be voted on at a regularly scheduled town election this April. It is a comprehensive document voters need to consider carefully. It will be distributed and is currently available online.
This is an historic decision for Norton. The effort required to get to this point has been immense. If this proposal fails, the next opportunity to make wholesale changes will be at least a decade or more away. The importance of focusing the townspeople on this cannot be overstated.
But now the Norton Select Board, trying to address important needs, has complicated that by including on the same ballot some very large, emotional, and important debt exclusion issues. And just like that, the charter issue may take a back seat.
Several debt exclusions (overrides) will be proposed on the same ballot. They include money for a new senior center, town hall, and school and town athletic fields. These are worthy projects, and will total well in excess of $30 million. Since they directly increase every tax bill for years to come, they will be the focus of attention.
There is no requirement these projects be on the same ballot. They have been under consideration for years and could be voted on later. The select board put them on now for a variety of reasons including saving the cost of separate elections, decreasing exposure during a pandemic, and the need — and perhaps because it’s a political maneuver.
The political impact here cannot be overstated. Any time a large tax increase is on the ballot, emotions run high. In Norton, which has approved exactly one debt exclusion and zero general overrides in 40 years, that is particularly so.
Turnout will be high, which is good. But the emotional volatility of voting Yes or No to increase taxes for important services can overshadow and divert attention from the long-term implications of the charter vote, which will affect the next several generations of Norton citizens. It diverts focus — no slight to the abilities of Norton voters intended.
They certainly are capable of focusing on more than one thing at a time. But frankly, the override votes are a distraction and should have their own focus. Placing them on the ballot now could be a backhanded attempted at defeating the charter without actually saying so.
There are valid reasons for doing this each way. But the charter vote should stand completely on its own.
Separate ballot choices give the charter and the debt exclusions the focus and attention deserved. Here’s hoping this decision does not result in a waste of a rare opportunity to improve local government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.