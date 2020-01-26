After 26 years at the same location, the lone supermarket in Norton will be closing this June. The exit of Roche Brothers will leave this community of roughly 20,000 people and 29 square miles without a supermarket within its borders.
Is that the end of the world? Of course not. Citizens can drive west into Attleboro, north into Mansfield, east into Easton, or south into Taunton and visit one of several supermarkets each of those bordering communities has. Those supermarkets pay taxes, provide jobs, and serve people.
But the closing does serve to perpetuate the reputation Norton has had for many years as the “poor relative” in the surrounding area. And it has to leave many Norton residents pondering the question parents have asked themselves probably since the beginning of time: “Why can’t we have nice things?”
Come June, Norton will have no major grocery store. It has no major department store. It has few large employers, although an industrial park has broken ground that will help in that regard. It has no train station, no movie theater, no large recreational facilities, no municipal trash service, and a brown water problem that has plagued parts of town for many years now. It is host to a sewer treatment plant owned by Mansfield, for which Norton collects zero taxes, but pays to utilize.
All that despite the fact the town borders a major interstate highway, has a good (but underfunded) school system, lots of open space (despite those who claim it isn’t enough), and an average property tax bill that makes owning a home relatively affordable compared to most surrounding communities.
So why can’t Norton keep pace with its neighbors? Why does the town seem to have more financial and budget issues than the cities and towns around it? What is Norton doing wrong that the others are doing right?
Could it be that businesses are hesitant to invest in a community that continually fails to invest in itself?
Norton is one of the very few area towns that has never passed a general override of Proposition 2 1/2. It has gone from five fire stations to one. The number of police officers has not kept pace with the population growth. The senior center building is a disgrace. And in the 309-year history of the town, it has NEVER built a town hall with property taxpayer funds.
If the citizens and taxpayers aren’t willing to invest in better maintaining and improving the infrastructure to the point where it can compete with neighboring communities, why should larger commercial and industrial concerns believe it wise to invest their assets?
Norton taxpayers are not to blame for Roche Brothers moving out. But some prevailing attitudes in town have been and remain a problem
Norton is my home, and has been for pretty much my entire life. It is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. The people are a great mixture of personalities and traditions.
But some things need to change — and soon. If those who live here don’t act like Norton’s future is important to them, they shouldn’t expect anyone else to either.
