If you lived in Norton at any time during the last 30 years, you owe a debt of gratitude to Stephen Desfosses.
You may never have met him. You might not recognize his name. But if you ever even briefly resided here in my hometown, he touched your life — as have all his brothers and sisters in the Norton Police Department. He helped keep you safe. And as every police officer does, he put his life on the line in the process. That’s a fact, even in a relatively quiet town like Norton.
Last week COVID-19 took the life of this veteran officer who filled so many roles during his distinguished police career. It took a father away from his children, a husband away from his wife. It forced his family to live through a nightmare few weeks leading up to his death. It put an entire community into mourning.
But this commentary is not about COVID-19. This is not a bemoaning of the pandemic ravaging the globe, or a sermon about the need to protect ourselves and others against it. No, this is about Stephen Desfosses, his record of service, and the relationship between towns like Norton and the men and women who serve it.
It is never easy being a police officer. You perform your job in a virtual fishbowl, your every action open to interpretation by those quick to note “we pay your salary,” but slower to appreciate the rewards they glean from your work.
Detective Sgt. Desfosses spent three decades protecting my family, my friends, my neighbors and all the citizens of Norton. He and his fellow officers have been a large part of why Norton is one of the safest communities in the state. And it is abundantly clear from the public reaction to his illness and untimely death that appreciation for our local police is high and the townspeople are grateful.
Norton has a reputation as an “intense” community where politics and local affairs are taken seriously. But as much as we might argue, debate, disagree and even go after one another, Norton takes care of its own. We love as hard as we fight.
Stephen Desfosses was one of our own. He will always be connected to the community. The local outpouring of support for him and his family is honest and sincere. He was not just a police officer who tragically died. He was OUR police officer, and that makes a difference.
When you see the displays and signs and blue lights on the Town Common and up and down the streets of Norton, you can’t help but be saddened, impressed, inspired and more than a bit teary-eyed. But that’s just the visible stuff.
When you discover the meals and money donated to support his family, it touches your very soul. When the procession of police vehicles passes your house in his honor, you feel a part of something so much bigger.
Our hearts are broken for his family, but full of gratitude for his service. We are both saddened and proud.
Thank you for a job well done, Detective Sgt. Desfosses.
Your grateful town salutes you.
