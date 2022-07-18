Maurice J. Splaine, the man I affectionately called “The Godfather” of the Norton public school system, died last week.
The former school superintendent was 86. In addition to his loving and devoted family, he leaves as his legacy a town and a school system that to this day reflects the love, care, and toughness that marked his 28 years as the guardian and champion of education in that town.
I first met Splaine in 1969 when I was a seventh-grader at Norton High School (seventh-through 12th graders shared the building at the time) and he was the assistant principal.
Like most students, I was absolutely terrified by him. He patrolled the halls as the Chief Disciplinarian, and woe to the poor kid who ran afoul of his rules. We called him Gilligan back then because we thought he resembled the popular TV character. But not to his face, of course.
He became superintendent the next year, and would remain in that role for almost three decades. So I knew him as a student, as a finance committee member reviewing his budgets, a selectman helping him build a school, a parent of two of his students, and eventually spoke at his retirement dinner. And I might have been just as afraid of him at that dinner as I was back in the seventh grade.
The stories of Splaine’s extraordinary career are the stuff of legends. He ruled with an iron fist, as many of his former staff would tell you with a smile. He had a keen understanding of the word “No” when he was speaking it, but seemed to have trouble comprehending when it was said to him. And largely because of that, generations of Norton students have benefited.
He was a direct individual, and a gifted speaker. He was a true leader, inspiring confidence, loyalty, and fear all at the same time. During the wild and wooly political heydays of Norton, he was the powerful force — the immovable object — who simply could not be swayed or diverted from his goal of building a better school system.
I remember chairing the board of selectmen in 1997 when Splaine came to inform us of his plans to build a new middle school to alleviate overcrowding. He asked for — well, it was more like demanded — our support.
I remember asking him how he expected the town to pay the large amount of money such a school would cost. He said he wasn’t yet sure. I asked how much he thought it would cost. He said he intended to find out. I asked where he wanted to build it. He said he would find a place.
“So let me understand,” I remember saying with a bemused look. “You want to build a new school, you don’t know how much it will cost, you don’t know how we will pay for it, and you can’t tell us where it will be — is that right?”
He looked at me like I was a student who was not grasping the subject being taught, and said, “Yes. And we need to get started.”
In 1998 the Norton Middle School was constructed. It was built within the town’s budget and without a Proposition 2 1/2 override — something unheard of and almost unimaginable. It was erected on a plot of land that Splaine favored, which the town purchased from a local family.
That school was the direct result of the drive, determination, and unyielding dedication to children that was Maurice Splaine. Only he could have made it happen. He had the political savvy and toughness that enabled him to achieve while others merely talked.
One of my most prized possessions is a short letter he sent me back in the early 1970s. It is a bit curled up now, but the typing on his stationery is still clear and meaningful.
While an 18-year-old high school student, I had gone to Town Meeting and publicly addressed the gathering in support of funding the school’s recreation program. It had overwhelmingly passed. Splaine’s characteristically short letter thanked me for getting up and speaking, and said he thought it was important that people heard from those who had experienced the system.
I have kept it now for almost 50 years.
Norton owes Splaine a debt it can never repay. Although, renaming that Middle School in his honor might be a start.