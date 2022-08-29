Is it just me, or are others out there more than a little worried about the terrible lack of interest in local and state government throughout this area?
I know, it’s just not cool — or whatever word has replaced “cool” these days — to be interested in government unless you are plotting to overthrow it. Even on the federal level, people who do get involved or follow government are primarily complaining rather than offering realistic solutions. They want to talk about why the “other side” is bad, rather than offering detailed and workable answers of their own.
But forget about the national scene for a moment. Stop talking about Joe Biden or Donald Trump, or who is going to control the House or Senate, or which scandal is truly worse than the other. For a moment, let’s discuss the state of local politics.
I can tell by that blank look on most of your faces that you are neither overly interested nor overly concerned about your local government. Of course, the percentage of you who actually take the time to vote in local elections tells the story in even more stark terms. If a local city or town draws 25% of registered voters for a local election, it is now considered to be a “good turnout”. Turnouts between 5%-10% are much more the norm.
COVID aside, participation at the local level is low. We now celebrate when there is merely a contested race for mayor or select board in local municipalities. It’s bigger news when there are actually competitive races, and it usually takes a major issue like large tax increases or economic development plans to draw voters out.
Some of that may be because there is less coverage of local affairs these days. There are fewer reporters, fewer newspapers, and thus fewer readers. Given a choice between watching televised governmental meetings and reruns of “Friends”, government generally loses. Social media has certainly increased, but the lack of standards and structure in that wild frontier make it an often unreliable source for information.
The result is, people in many cases don’t really know their government. They are unfamiliar with how it works and who runs it.
By my own unscientific and totally amateurish and makeshift poll, fewer people than ever can name their local officials, never mind their state representatives or senators.
But what bothers me most is not that they don’t know. It’s that they don’t seem to care. And that is the major obstacle to positive change.
Until something unpopular is being built next door, or their neighborhood school is closing, or their trash pick-up is threatened, most can’t be bothered with local government. They simply react when a crisis occurs, rather than working to avoid that crisis beforehand. They are more interested in blame than accomplishments.
We have to make local government a more major topic in local schools.
We need to give people more of a reason not only to vote, but to do the work necessary to make that vote an informed one. If we don’t, things will get worse.
Maybe we can’t make government cool, but we can make it better.