Tomorrow is Election Day. Please, cast your ballot if you have not already done so.
With one day left I want to concentrate on who will be the next president. At this late date, I’m not trying to convince anyone. But I also won’t mince words (I never have) and must say what needs to be said before the results are in. Because certain truths must be acknowledged before they can be viewed as either gloating or sour grapes.
Donald Trump is a terrible candidate, an incompetent president, a weak leader, and a bad person. While the 401ks of Americans have benefitted from his almost four years in office, our country as a whole is much poorer for the experience. It is my fervent hope he not be left in place to continue the damage he has done to the United States.
The current president is a chronic liar. That is obvious and undeniable. He will say anything to promote himself or his objectives. Everything he does centers around personal gain. He is a marketer, a brander, a businessman without a product, interested only in making a buck. His entire life in and out of government is testament to the accuracy of those claims.
He is a racist. He made himself a viable candidate for president by exploiting the “birther” issue claiming President Barrack Obama was not born in this country. Then came Charlottesville, his disgusting immigration policies, his incredible clearing of protestors so he could leave his bunker and walk to a church for a publicity photo, and a myriad of other examples. He is the most racist president in our history.
He is lazy. He can’t get legislation passed the way presidents before him have done, because he lacks the skill and patience. He merely issues often meaningless executive orders and pretends they are the same thing. He does not understand the difficult issues, and has no interest in learning them.
He is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans because he has failed to act responsibly in the face of the coronavirus. He did not cause the virus, but refused to take the necessary steps to fight it. He views it primarily as a political threat, not a public health issue. His refusal to develop a comprehensive national plan, denial of the medical scientific facts, ridiculing of masks, holding crowded and unmasked political rallies in COVID hotspots, all highlight his ignorance and irresponsibility.
I don’t know if he will still be our president in a few days or a few months. But all the things pointed out here will remain true either way.
If Americans decide to keep this racist, lying, irresponsible president — then we deserve him. He has not hidden his true self. It has been right there in plain sight this whole time.
Trump is the very embodiment of the hatred and ugliness that has boiled over and spread throughout our country.
If you elect him again after what he has done, you are promoting that hatred and accepting responsibility for it and him.
Our character as a nation is indeed on the ballot tomorrow.
For America’s sake, I hope it wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.