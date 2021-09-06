We all have a pretty good idea of the extent to which coronavirus has infiltrated and affected national politics. The last presidential election, upcoming congressional elections, and a glance at any news channel or letter to the editor section clearly displays that.
But what effect will the pandemic and government’s role in addressing it have at the local level? Well, one early indication will be on display in the upcoming Attleboro mayoral race, which will begin with a preliminary election (which is totally unnecessary and a complete waste of taxpayer money and voter time, but that’s another column for another day) on Sept. 21, where the field of three will be whittled down to just two.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux will be seeking a third term. He is being opposed by former city council candidate Jim Poore, and a newcomer to local politics in Todd McGhee.
If you took COVID-19 out of the equation (don’t we wish) this election would appear to be a slam dunk for the current mayor. After all, two years ago he won re-election by decisively defeating a popular city councilor.
He is leading a massive urban renewal project in Attleboro. He has maintained a firm but fair grip on the city’s finances, and generally created an administration that has worked well and efficiently.
Sure, he has some weaknesses. He is sensitive to even the slightest criticism, and that thin skin has led to unnecessary fights that were primarily ego-driven. But by any objective standard, Heroux has been a good mayor and done a good job.
Which is probably why no established city politician decided to take him on this year. And why the two opposing candidates have made COVID and the city’s response to it largely — though not totally — the focus of their campaigns.
Poore has made a name for himself locally by opposing “mask mandates” while being careful to point out he is not anti-mask but rather pro-choice. His plans for other pressing issues in Attleboro remain a bit murky beyond the usual political rhetoric, but he has built a bit of a following among the “don’t make us wear masks” folks.
Todd McGhee brings an impressive background in state, national and international political experience (as does Heroux) to the race. But he is sharp enough to understand that COVID and how to battle it is what is driving people to the polls these days, not the other usual issues. So that has been a campaign priority.
Heroux will no doubt survive the preliminary. Determining who his opponent will be might be tougher. Poore and McGhee will be battling for that second spot, and the lower the turnout — the more critical COVID-related issues will be.
Poore’s ability to win votes may be limited overall, but he will turn out a certain hardcore conservative “mask group.” McGhee has broader appeal, but in an extremely small turnout that might not much matter. You will hear lots of talk about mandates, masks, vaccines and COVID. You probably won’t hear enough talk about education and public safety.
Let’s hope that doesn’t end up being one of the lasting effects of COVID-19 on our local governments.
