We are heading into spring after what has been an extraordinarily long and difficult year. And after the seemingly even longer and stressful presidential campaigns, the last thing most people want to think about is yet another election.
But for those of us in most Sun Chronicle area communities, that is exactly what we should be doing. Almost all our towns will hold local elections in the next few months. You will be asked to choose your councilors, select board members, school committee representatives, planning board members, and other local leaders to guide us through difficult times ahead.
If recent history is any indicator, most of you will just skip this opportunity. Unlike the presidential elections where 60 percent or more of registered voters regularly turn out, local elections draw just a small fraction of those numbers. They are the Rodney Dangerfield of elections (you younger readers can ask your parents who that was). They just don’t get no respect.
It is not unusual to see turnout at local elections hover at or below the 10 percent mark. It is considered “good” when a community gets to 25 percent of registered voters actually casting ballots. And given COVID protocols and all the current hoopla over voting rules and regulations, this year’s local election process promises to be somewhat different.
But make no mistake — voting in your local election is one of the most important things you can do for yourself, your family, and your community. Your individual vote is never more meaningful or impactful as when you cast it locally.
In Norton next month, voters will be choosing who will serve on their select board. But they will also be voting on a Town Charter which would totally revamp town government and the way things are done. It is perhaps the single most important vote Norton has held in many decades.
In addition to that, voters will decide on whether or not to fund a new town hall and senior center at a cost of around $57 million. If those kinds of choices don’t get people involved, I’m not sure what will.
In Wrentham, both the chairperson and vice chairperson of the school committee are not seeking re-election, so voters will add two new faces to that important committee. This past 12 months has been a difficult time for town officials, and it is not surprising that many are stepping back after working hard to persevere in the face of extreme adversity.
North Attleboro will see important changes to its relatively new town council form of government. Council President Keith LaPointe will not be seeking re-election after playing a critical role in the formation of the new format.
It is critical that you get out and vote in these elections. Your everyday life is greatly affected by the choices that will be made on these ballots.
It may not have the glamour or the publicity of the presidential election, but it will affect your public safety departments, the education of your children, the services provided to our senior citizens, and they will impact the overall character of your community.
It’s your duty. Get out and vote — please.
