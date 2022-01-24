It’s that time of year again, folks. You know — the time when you have to decide whether or not to pull nomination papers and run for office in your local community. It’s always such a tough choice.
What’s that, you say? You had no idea this is the short window where you can petition to put your name on the ballot and seek elective local office? Well, congratulations. That puts you right in with the overwhelming majority of citizens who never even give a first thought (forget the proverbial second one) to seeking an elected position of leadership in their town.
And it’s hard to blame you. Especially these days, when even a normally quiet position like school committee can become a place where national politics and political philosophies are discussed rather than local budgets and educational curriculum. Why would you ever want to get involved in that?
Leave that to those crazy “political types” who seem to love that stuff. They wanted these “jobs”, so let them have them.
Then you can sit back and tell them exactly what they did wrong, what they should have done instead, what you want to see them do, and have absolutely no responsibility to back up your positions with facts, logic or reason.
Because you already hold the highest and most powerful position in local communities — that of citizen.
These officials are merely here to serve you. Why should you get your hands dirty and stoop to their level? How many times have you said “I’m not getting involved in politics” to yourself and others?
Well, congratulations. With that outlook, you’ve been a major contributor to the general decline in public governmental service that is so prevalent locally and beyond these days.
I know you don’t like hearing it, but you bear some responsibility for the state of some local governments and communities.
Your apathetic attitude has led to the arrogant attitudes that have so many worried.
That’s not to say this area is particularly bad. We are fortunate to have so many good and dedicated local officials in The Sun Chronicle area.
But a general lack of interest in running for office leaves too much room for those who seek to promote themselves and their politics rather than the general good.
I know, you are busy. You don’t have time for the foolishness and unimportant stuff being done at the local level. I get it.
Why would you want to be involved in mundane stuff like how much you pay in taxes, what kind of education your kids get, keeping your family and friends safe, fixing your roads, and other boring stuff? Let those “politicians” do it.
Except of course, when you look closely, you find those “politicians” are just some of your fellow citizens who have made time to do what you can’t or won’t.
It’s hard to serve these days. No doubt about it. But if it wasn’t hard, anybody could do it.
Our local cities and towns are only as good as those who live in them and those who offer to step up and help lead. Please — give that some thought.