It’s almost mandatory these days that after a consequential election, columnists must offer their analysis and what it means going forward.
Not wishing to be unceremoniously drummed out of the columnist secret society, please allow me to offer my thoughts.
First, the race for Bristol County Sheriff was everything it promised to be and more. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux will be the new sheriff, edging out 25-year incumbent Thomas Hodgson by a slim margin to continue his impressive streak of election victories at various levels of government. Congratulations to the new sheriff.
Heroux actually won both Fall River and New Bedford, an amazing achievement. He won his hometown of Attleboro, but surprisingly not by much. In the aftermath, it is easy to write this off as an anti-Hodgson vote and say the flamboyant and controversial politician and Trump acolyte beat himself.
Nope. Paul Heroux won this election the same way he has won every race in which he has participated. He outworked, out-planned, and out-politicked his opponent. Make no mistake, he won this because he is very good at what he does.
Heroux will now resign as mayor, and that sets up a special election to fill his seat. He intends to be a force in the upcoming election, already endorsing City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone for the job. Both DeSimone and John Davis, who has run twice for mayor before, have announced their runs. City Council President Jay DiLisio — who would be acting mayor depending on the timing of the election — has also been mentioned.
That promises to be an interesting election. The potential field contains good, strong, qualified candidates. Attleboro will be in good hands going forward.
Elsewhere, if you were hoping to surf that “Big Red Wave” in the congressional midterms, it was a shorter and less exciting ride than expected. Republicans fell far, far short of their own expectations and failed to gain control of the Senate. The GOP had terrible candidates in many races, and no real party platform. They still seem poised to take over the House, but by a very close margin with nowhere near the gains they anticipated.
Still, a win is a win. If they gain the majority in the House, that is a huge victory no matter the closeness. Democrats should take no great solace in how little they may have lost by. Whether you win by 1% or 50% — you win. It will be a wild ride for the next two years with a split Congress expected.
It is also now popular to say the biggest loser in the midterms was Donald Trump. That Republicans will now abandon him and rush to Ron DeSantis, anointing him as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. They say party leaders are moving away from Trump and will blame him for the relatively poor showing.
I’m not buying it yet. If Trump is good at anything, it is controlling the narrative. He tends to dictate what is discussed and the tone of that discussion. Despite a horrible election, Trump is still the odds-on choice to win the nomination.
And finally, thanks to all the dedicated election workers who make voting possible.