While it might not be written in the official Newspaper Columnist Handbook, it is pretty much an obligation for those of us who offer our opinions regularly on these pages to put forth some prognostications for the New Year. Therefore, I am hereby doing so.
Most of these are in the local realm but, as often happens, they lead to other connected events and entities in the state and country that affect the lives, hopes and dreams of Sun Chronicle readers.
So without further ado (and I have no idea where the rest of the ado is), I offer you my particular predictions for the year following the worst year in my lifetime.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux will run for a third term, which will surprise absolutely no one. There will be no serious contenders for him to face, as his oft-stated desire to serve no more than three terms will allow for would-be mayors to spend the next two years preparing for that opportunity. Heroux will continue his overall good management of the city, while also continuing to be thin-skinned and easily offended.
The New England Patriots will end their one-year relationship with quarterback Cam Newton and sign another veteran passer while drafting the best available replacement — but not in the early rounds. Bill Belichick will continue to use the early draft to try and fix his suspect defense, around which he has always built his championship teams. The Pats will not win the Super Bowl in 2021, but will improve their record and performance.
The Town of Norton will follow the example set by North Attleboro and vote to accept a new town charter that does away with the antiquated town meeting form of legislative government and replace it with a town council system. There will be much gnashing of teeth and moaning about the “elimination of true democracy,” but a majority of folks will recognize the need to finally bring town government into the 21st century.
The Massachusetts State Legislature will continue to be run by a handful of “lawmakers” who should more accurately be called “Kingmakers.” They will keep pretending their institution represents the people, when all it really does is perpetuate the status quo and keep itself as perhaps the least transparent and most self-serving state legislative branch in the country.
Residents of the Greater Attleboro Area will turn out in great numbers to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it become available here.
But as usual, our portion of the state will be the last to have its needs addressed because we just aren’t an important enough voting block to warrant attention.
The fact we have been unable to get a testing site located in the Attleboro area makes this an easy prediction.
All area municipalities will feel the major financial effects of the pandemic and suffer from the lack of state and particularly federal funding at some point in this year.
The Red Sox will suck almost as much as last year. Almost.
Donald Trump will continue to be a national embarrassment as an ex-president.
And 2021 will be better than 2020. Of that, we can be pretty certain.
