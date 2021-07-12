Over the last several decades, I have often urged citizens to get involved in their government on the local level. I’ve extolled the virtues of running for office, encouraged folks to consider elective or appointed positions when contemplating community service, and generally been an advocate of being “hands on” when it comes to your city or town.
Frankly, I’m not sure I still feel that way.
Given the current political and social climate across the country and the area, it is more difficult than ever to recommend serving on local boards and committees. And yes, I’ve considered that given my age and experience in local government, I could just be at the “get off my lawn” stage of life.
Or, times may have changed more than I have.
Being a local government official has always been somewhat of a thankless job. Most people understand that going in — or at least think they do. If you do it because you want the profuse thanks of a grateful citizenry, you are quickly disappointed. But the satisfaction derived from doing it right is often enough to keep good folks performing the jobs so few are willing to take on.
Today, that satisfaction is often tempered. Trust in government and the people serving in it is at an all-time low. Partisanship — even outside of the typical Democrat/Republican or liberal/conservative labels — reigns supreme.
Politics used to be about the business of government, about advancing your causes and positions and getting things done. Now it has evolved into merely stopping the “other side” from accomplishing anything. It has become too much about discrediting and defeating, and not enough about supporting and solutions.
I’m not blaming social media for the bad attitudes towards government and those who volunteer to lead it, but it certainly does provide an outlet for turning negativity into power. It has helped make being loud more important and effective than being right. And I truly believe that discourages many potentially excellent candidates and leaders who either choose not to serve, or stop serving.
To be sure, there are a lot of terrible politicians (I use “politician” in the good sense) at all levels of government. People who use their positions in a selfish, self-serving manner while pretending to care about the majority of their constituents. But current times and attitudes often encourage and reward that.
The abuse good officials put up with today even at the local level can be discouraging. You get personally attacked over political issues. Your integrity is challenged on a regular basis. It is assumed that because you sought a position, you cannot be trusted.
Having said all this, I believe public service to be a noble gesture. I’m grateful for the volunteer leaders who guide their communities through all sorts of times, often at a high cost to their own personal lives. They deserve better than what they get from the public these days.
But I have a better understanding now for those who choose not to do it because it is just too difficult and dispiriting. And sadly, I no longer believe that is going to get better any time soon.
