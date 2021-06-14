My friend Paul Helmreich died this past week at 87. But the legacy of public service and decency he leaves behind lives on.
In over 45 years in local government, I have met many terrific public officials. Without a doubt, Paul Helmreich was the best.
Paul was simply an exceptional person. Originally from Maine, he moved here in the 1960’s to teach at Wheaton College, from where he would eventually retire in 1999. He became the Wheaton historian, and authored the ultimate book on the college: Wheaton College, 1834-1957: A Massachusetts Family Affair.
I don’t think Paul originally intended to stay indefinitely, but he wound up falling in love with this crazy little town and never left. Wheaton staff were encouraged to be active in local affairs, but for Paul volunteering was simply a part of who he was. And everyone who has lived in Norton since should be so grateful for that.
Paul volunteered on a variety of government committees for over four decades, but his biggest contribution was to the finance committee. In that important and influential position, he brought an unmatched combination of intelligence, toughness, civility, compassion and dedication. He commanded respect by giving respect. He was what every public official should strive to be.
Paul was my role model not only for how to act in town government, but how to respect the community while doing it. When I came onto the finance committee in 1974 as an 18-year-old high school senior, he was the vice chairman. He made me feel welcome, treating me as an equal right off the bat. His boyish charm, love of sports and baseball in particular, and earnestness in wanting to make Norton better influenced me and so many others.
But while I tended to be blunt with my words, Paul was an artist with his. He had a way of summing up the topic at hand, and leading you all to the correct solution while making you think you got there on your own. While I differed with him on many town issues over the years, I honestly can’t remember a single time I was ever angry at him.
When I became town moderator, I reappointed Paul to the committee several times. A few years back, he wrote me a letter saying he knew he was getting older, and wanted to make sure he was still serving well. He told me if I ever saw him slipping to just let him know, and he would step down immediately — no questions asked.
He never slipped, and I never asked.
Paul never made it about him. He deflected both credit and attention. He preferred being effective over being noticed. But he knew when to use the respect he’d earned to help his town. He was outspoken, but always a leader sought out by those who valued his integrity, character and commitment.
It was my honor to serve with Paul, to learn from him, and to value his friendship. His love of his family, his college family, and the Town of Norton exceeded all else. Well — and the Red Sox.
Rest in peace, my friend. Norton thanks you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.