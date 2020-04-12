My aunt Mary Gouveia Jardim died this past Friday after contracting the coronavirus. And for me, that brought this whole pandemic situation into a much different, sharper, more painful focus.
Aunt Mary was my late father’s oldest sibling. I hadn’t seen her in a while -- which was my fault and to my shame. The last few times I did see her at family funerals, she would always remind me in her heavy Portuguese accent: “You no come see me when I’m alive, you no come see me when I die.”
Now it appears she might have been prophetic, because with the restrictions currently in effect, her funeral will have to be an extremely limited affair. And that is not what my aunt deserved.
Aunt Mary was 94, had underlying health issues, and had been residing in places other than her home due to age and illness. Her death was sad, but not unexpected. She was a prime target for a virus that preys on the most vulnerable among us, though it does not discriminate entirely based upon age. If it bested my aunt, you know it is a tough – because she was one tough, strong woman.
For years she and her husband ran a little bar called the King Philip Café in Taunton near Morton Hospital. It was an interesting place, though not necessarily where you would bring the family for dinner. But the food? Oh, that was tremendous, thanks to my Aunt Mary. As my cousin Ann reminded me, the French fries were sensational. And that woman could stuff a quahog like nobody’s business.
I remember going to her house as a kid, marveling at the old jukebox she had in her basement. We would sit at that thing for hours, playing songs and eating the endless stream of cookies, baked goods and Portuguese dishes she would feed us. For many years I was very close to my cousin Tony, her only child.
As time went by, Mary lost her husband Tony. Then she was crushed when her beloved son Tony passed away unexpectedly at a far too young age. They were devoted to each other, and as we all know -- you just aren’t supposed to outlive your child. But Aunt Mary persevered, with help from her family that rallied around her.
She lived a good life, and was a good lady. But what will forever haunt me was that he she had to die alone, even though she had her daughter-in-law, grandson, nieces and other family members who would have been at her side in a heartbeat, would have comforted her as best they could.
That’s what this virus takes from us. It steals not just our lives, but our humanity. It keeps us apart when we need to be together. It turns the fears we keep bottled up into cold, harsh reality.
I love you Aunt Mary, and I know you loved me too. Say hi to my dad when you see him. I’m so sorry no family could be physically with you at the end. I hope you know they wanted to be.
Damn this virus and what it is doing to us all.
