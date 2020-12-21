Christmas comes this week, and even in this horror show of a year it will be celebrated. Granted, it may not be the same type of celebration we have enjoyed in the past. But for me, it will be an especially poignant yet bittersweet day.
It was 40 years ago this Christmas morning when the greatest person I have ever known passed away from cancer. Her name was Jesse Houghton, but to those close to her she was Ma. She was my grandmother, and I loved her more than I could ever rationally explain.
Ma was born in Maine, and eventually wound up in Mansfield where she married Connie Houghton. By most standards, she led a pretty unremarkable life. Yet to me, she was the most remarkable lady ever. Without her in my life, I am positive I would not be the person I am happy to be today.
Ma did not go to college, and in fact never finished high school. Her father died when she was a small child, and her mother had a lot of issues. At a very young age she found herself literally raising her siblings, and had to fight to keep all of them from winding up in an orphanage. She did what she had to do, because above all else she valued family.
She never drove a car or had a license. She worked for nearly 30 years at the old Bay State Tap & Die in Mansfield as a thread grinder — definitely considered a “man’s job” at the time. She raised three children largely on her own. She was giving but tough, loving but stubborn, and always seemed to eventually get her way when it was important.
She taught me the meaning of unconditional love at a very early age. My dad was in a bad accident when I was a toddler, and I spent a lot of time with my grandparents. Growing up, we saw them quite often. Ma was who I talked to when I had a problem, and she was always a champion for me and her other grandchildren.
She had been in the hospital with liver cancer since Thanksgiving in 1980, and in the early hours of Christmas morning that year I got the call she had passed away. I sobbed like a baby into the arms of my wife, and then went and held our one-year-old son — the only great-grandchild Ma would ever meet — and talked to him about her.
Hers was the first eulogy I ever did. I talked about her love, her toughness, her insistence that potatoes had to be served with every meal, and how virtually every good trait I might possess came from her. Six months later I gave my grandfather’s eulogy, and I literally have given dozens since.
That’s because of Ma. She taught me the most valuable thing you can give someone is a piece of yourself.
Her death forever changed Christmas for me, but eventually it became a good thing. I only hope that 40 years after I am gone, my grandkids will remember me the way I remember Ma.
Merry Christmas.
