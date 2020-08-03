There is little doubt schools in this area and across the country will be open in one form or the other this fall. The real question is just what form that will take.
Specifically, will students be physically inside school buildings and learning in person? Or will the concept of “remote learning” replace or accompany it while the nation and the world waits for some sort of solution to the coronavirus pandemic?
It’s a very sensitive situation. Schools and education are about more than simply gaining factual knowledge. It is also how kids socialize, learn to get along with others, and develop an understanding of community and working together for a common goal.
Schools are a vital cog in the economic engine that keeps America running. If kids are not in school, many parents can’t work to support their families. There can be no true economic turnaround from the current disaster without schools being open and kids in the classrooms.
But you just can’t open school buildings unless and until it is safe to do so. And while that is difficult to determine, in the end it comes down to a simple proposition:
Until scientific facts show it is safe to open school doors — it isn’t. Right now, it isn’t. Not here, and pretty much not anywhere.
Please spare me the argument about sections of the country being safe while others are not. With this virus, that is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool. If you don’t believe that, then start looking at those cheap vacation packages to Florida, Texas and California. Such a deal.
When I hear President Trump talk about how children are “almost immune” to this virus, I cringe. COVID-19 has not been around long enough for us to know that for sure.
And kids appear to be more than capable of spreading it even if they don’t come down with it themselves. You can’t control a virus until you stop it from spreading.
And what about teachers? Administrators? Custodial staff? Bus drivers? The food service folks? Have we done everything possible to assure their relative safety? Or are they just the price to be paid so others can get back to work?
There is no such thing as “absolutely safe” in anything. Schools must and will eventually open. Without jobs and a viable economy, we will not be able to provide educational opportunities for millions. No one wants to keep schools closed a minute longer than necessary.
But right now our local officials are meeting virtually rather than in person for safety reasons to discuss whether or not to let kids back into the classroom. Think about that a second. It is crazy.
As a country, we have failed to make a national commitment to stopping the spread of this virus. We can’t even get a national policy on something as basic as wearing masks. We have committed billions to short-term needs, but been unwilling to set aside politics for our mutual benefit and survival.
It is not yet safe to physically open schools. Sacrificing children and teachers won’t change that. Put science above politics, and let’s do this right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.