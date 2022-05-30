Common sense and logic doesn’t work. Or pointing out facts and statistics. America just continues to love its guns more than it loves its children. And tries to disguise that character flaw by citing “freedom.”
America has a serious gun problem, yet refuses to pass simple gun legislation like universal background checks. People die in supermarkets and houses of worship, kids are gunned down in their classrooms again and again. And we do nothing.
So I’m going to resort to what the gun lobby and the Far Right has successfully done for decades. I’m going to angrily shout, because in America that appears to be the only thing that works.
Those preventing tougher gun restrictions and background checks from becoming laws are idiotically and criminally wrong. They are largely responsible for the continuing gun violence and the murder of innocent people through their selfish, arrogant and ignorant inaction. And those supporting and continually reelecting them are just as responsible and stupid.
Shove your “thoughts and prayers” where the sun don’t shine. Stop pretending responsible gun ownership equates to a loss of freedom. You know better, or at least should. How many more dead children will it take to make you understand?
Politicians like Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are some of the worst humans on this planet. They and every other leader who has failed to vote to pass basic common sense gun legislation are guilty of nothing less than murder at this point. The blood and the pain inflicted on families in the recent school shootings should forever be a stain on the very souls of individuals like Abbott and Cruz and Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Blaming video games and citing mental health issues? While doing absolutely nothing — as in zero, nada, zippo — to address gun violence at its core and keep high capacity weapons from those who shouldn’t have them? Pure garbage. Political cowardice and gamesmanship using the Constitution as a shield and an excuse.
We design guns to kill lots of people very quickly, fail to responsibly regulate them, and then wonder why we have school shootings.
From now on, I am a one-issue voter when it comes to state and national elections. I don’t care what party a candidate belongs to, whether they lean left or right, or if they support or oppose other issues I care deeply about.
If they will pass tougher gun laws — they have my vote. Based upon that alone. While every fiber of my being tells me this is the wrong approach, America tells me today it is all that works. It is what we have now been reduced to.
And even supporting tougher gun laws isn’t enough. Leaders have to MAKE them happen. No more lip service. If you can’t make it happen, you are of no use whether Democrat or Republican. Philosophy and trying no longer matters — just results. This crisis is that bad.
Not one more innocent victim deserves to die because America loves guns more than people. Screw the NRA, the gun lobby, and those who allow them unfettered power. We now have to stoop to your level.
By any legal means necessary.