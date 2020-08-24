Perhaps more than anything else, Americans hate being told what to do.
And frankly, it doesn’t much matter who is doing the telling. Other countries, our own national political leaders, local elected officials, health experts, teachers, our parents, and even our spouses — although we might be hesitant to admit the last one publicly.
Sometimes Americans associate independence with stubbornness, and freedom with the right to act irresponsibly. Those can be admirable traits, but can also lead us into trouble. Not just the “good trouble” the late Rep. John Lewis so eloquently spoke about, but the kind of trouble that leads to bad decisions for the wrong reasons.
And nothing brings that out in us more than a global pandemic, apparently.
We look to our government for help in keeping us all safe and healthy, and for good reason. That’s largely what government exists to do. And we are more than happy to have them make suggestions like washing our hands, socially distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccines for illnesses like the coronavirus and the flu.
But making those things mandatory? Whoa, that’s a different story. Many draw the line right there. Hey, we might be willing to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors. But it has to be our own idea, and done on our terms. Because as Americans, our right to do as we please is often considered greater than our duty to act responsibly.
Is that part of what has made America great over the last 244 or so years? Absolutely — no doubt about it. We have never been a meek people, doing what we are told without questioning both the wisdom and authority of those doing the telling.
And in a debate as old as democracy and freedom themselves, we often disagree on whether the rights of society or the individual wins in case of a tie. You know, that old argument often summed up by the saying “Your right to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins.”
Do the overwhelming majority of Americans truly believe wearing a mask during the pandemic greatly helps contain and prevent the spread of the disease? I believe they do (though no doubt others disagree).
But making it a requirement to wear these simple cloth implements in public for the good of all? Well, wait a minute. That’s a different question. Because — freedom.
Sure, we require seatbelts. And yes, you have to wear a shirt and shoes into a restaurant (remember going into those?). But today, in this divisive political environment where “winning” is more important than doing the right thing — it becomes a great debate.
We regularly require kids here in Massachusetts to be vaccinated for various formerly deadly diseases. But now throw flu shots into that mix? Well, that somehow crosses the line. The government can’t do that, even if it is safer and an example of common sense.
Americans should never stop being stubborn, or cherishing freedom and independence. But we have to understand that just because something is mandatory doesn’t make it wrong.
And we sometimes have to listen more than we talk.
