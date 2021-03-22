On Friday — barring any unpleasant and unexpected events — I will achieve a life milestone. I will turn 65, and unofficially obtain “senior citizen” status, which my family has pretty much been bestowing on me for some time now.
I bring it up not out of any desire to publicize this event, but rather to use it as a chance to reflect upon a few topics. For many folks, getting older affects your perspective on life in general and certain aspects of society. I’m not sure mine are necessarily changing, but my level of caring what people think about them definitely seems to be lessening with age.
As I enter the world of Medicare and partially leave behind the intricacies of commercial health insurance, it makes me appreciate even more the need to provide affordable healthcare to everyone. And naturally, this appreciation is heightened by the global pandemic that has gripped us for the last year or so.
Healthcare is not a privilege that should only be extended to the employed. Particularly here in one of the richest countries in the world, we should make sure basic medical coverage and assistance is always available to everyone. And still being in the grips of of the coronavirus pandemic, it becomes even more obvious that preventive care and education is the key to better health for all.
I am fortunate to still be working, so I have yet to begin collecting from the Social Security system I have faithfully paid into for the last 50 years. I formerly was, like many, referring to this and related programs as “entitlements.” I don’t do that anymore, belatedly understanding how inappropriate that is when so many have funded this and will probably never get back full value for their investment.
And though I readily admit I have never exactly been shy about sharing my political views, I am more than ever convinced people have to be willing to talk about politics without taking everything personally.
Politics is the business of government. It is not the hyper-sensitive, win-at-all-costs craziness it has become in recent times. Well, it actually is just that today — but it shouldn’t be.
Opinions have become the new political currency. Too many don’t feel the need to root their opinions in anything even closely related to facts.
Just because you or I think it, and may even truly believe it, doesn’t make it true. And not everyone who tells us we are wrong is engaging in political attacks.
We have forgotten how to talk to each other. We tend to tune out any opinion or idea we don’t want to hear. We have attached too much importance to our collective political philosophies, and not enough to the well-being of the city, town or country to which we belong.
So as I reach the age I always viewed as the official beginning of old age, I’m making a pledge to myself. I’m going to stay true to my values and beliefs, but try and be more patient and understanding of those who intelligently differ.
Unless they make no sense. Then they can just get off my lawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.