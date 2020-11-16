As the pandemic worsens, more people become infected and hospitalizations increase, the number of patients becomes greater than the collective patience we all have left. Now a rather disturbing new scapegoat for this frustration has emerged.
Increasingly on social media and in the news we see parents and citizens lashing out at schools, teachers and school administrators for the terrible problems being experienced by children everywhere. And quite frankly, most of that frustration is misplaced.
Local schools are operating in a variety of ways. Some are doing complete remote learning, with teachers trying to educate over Zoom and children trying to learn from home. Some are operating a hybrid system, where students practice remote learning a few days a week and physically attend school the rest of the days. Some teachers are working only from home teaching remotely, while others are physically in the classroom.
Meanwhile, school administrators and superintendents are trying to figure out how to properly educate kids given the rules and guidance — or lack of same — provided by their state and federal governments. They are often conflicting and nearly impossible to safely implement. Officials are in a no-win situation before they even begin.
They are responsible not only for the education of children, but their safety while in school. Because of the world we live in, they have had to shoulder the burden of protecting against things like terrorist attacks and mass shooters while still maintaining an atmosphere conducive to learning and personal growth. Now they face arguably a greater threat and challenge from an enemy they cannot even see.
On Facebook and elsewhere, I have seen some parents blaming the schools for the terrible position their children and families have been forced to endure. Parents can’t go to work and leave their kids alone, students are shut off from their friends and the critical social aspect school provides, and many — especially those with special needs — simply aren’t equipped to handle remote learning.
“When did teachers become more important than the students?” asked one poster on Facebook. “They are getting paid, let them come to work and do their job. They are no more important than my children. If grocery store workers and others can work, so can teachers.”
Teachers play a unique role in our society. They are working in small classrooms with 20-30 kids. When walking into that class, they risk exposure to not just those children, but everyone they have come into contact with. And with all due respect to the essential work being done by store workers, this is different. Few of them are subject to that kind of confined, close contact.
Schools and teachers are as much victims of the pandemic and our failure as a nation to properly address it as the kids they educate. While they certainly have responsibilities in times like these, they are far from being the problem. When large numbers of Americans can’t even take the responsibility to wear a mask, it’s outrageous to expect teachers and educators to step up and take on a far greater burden. Our schools have to be safe for all those attend them.
Wear your masks. Support your schools.
