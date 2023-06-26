There’s always a lot going on in the busy city of Attleboro, politically and otherwise. But this past week or so had some particularly interesting developments and topics under discussion. Let’s touch on a few of them here.
City Council pay: Attleboro’s city councilors are underpaid, and their level of compensation should be raised. But, as it is in most places, raising the stipends of elected officials is a politically dangerous undertaking — especially when the ultimate decision to do so or not rests with those who would directly benefit.
The city council is the legislative branch of the city’s government. They are in the unenviable position of having to vote on their own proposed pay raise.
The current rate for councilors is $7,727 per year, which is not exactly an overwhelmingly large amount given the responsibility level and time commitment.
It should be raised for many reasons, including the need to keep attracting talented people to perform the often thankless job.
And for those who use the old excuse “It’s not a good time for this,” I ask: just when is there a “good time” to increase any spending in a municipality? Attleboro should get it done.
City dress code: It was interesting to see a picture of a male city employee wearing a dress to work presumably in protest of a new city dress code. I think he looked good, but this seems to be an issue you just don’t see in most local communities — although I confess I am not fully up to speed on local dress codes.
Perhaps there were specific instances and problems that brought this new set of regulations into being. But on scale of important issues, this one ranks pretty low. With all due respect to everyone, I don’t believe what city employees wear is generally considered overly important. But more dresses for more male employees might peak a little interest.
Mayoral candidate withdraws: City Council President and runner-up in the last mayoral election Jay DiLisio recently changed his mind and announced he will not seek the top office again. Instead, he will seek re-election to his at-large council seat.
DiLisio says he made his decision after consulting with his family. His choice is good news for the council he leads and for Mayor Cathleen DeSimone who edged him out for the mayor’s seat, since he would have been a formidable challenger. Now it will be interesting to see if there is any chain reaction and perhaps a new mayoral candidate emerges from the current council.
Fireworks fizzle out: The city council recently voted 6-1 against funding a fireworks display celebrating the Labor Day holiday. Usually fireworks were sponsored to celebrate the July 4th Independence Day, but the mayoral special election and a lack of fundraising nixed that this year.
Mayor DeSimone had requested $22,000 to be transferred from existing funds to cover the expense, but councilors preferred to see money raised privately. That is how it had been done in recent years, but the fundraising efforts fell apart and so there will be no fireworks — outside of City Hall — in the near future.
And summer in the city begins.