Nearly every public opinion poll these days shows citizens across the United States would like to see two people other than Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election. And frankly, that is understandable.
President Biden is 80 and would be 86 by the time he finished a second term. Despite good physical health, his ability to perform presidential duties into his mid-80s is a legitimate concern. Every movement and statement he currently makes is analyzed and utilized for the purpose of furthering that worry, and as a political strategy it is working.
And Donald Trump — well, 91 criminal charges and a finding of responsibility in a sexual assault lawsuit might make some apprehensive about giving him a second term. He’s only two years younger than Biden but makes more crazy and nonsensical statements in a week than Biden does in month. The difference is he never admits them and usually just doubles down and is beloved by his base for it.
It’s a fair question to look at them both and ask if this is really the best America can offer for its highest political office.
But right now, Donald Trump has a huge advantage. He doesn’t have to govern. Truth is he never really governed when he was president. He doesn’t have to offer detailed policies, file bills, or even announce the famous health insurance plan that was coming out “in two weeks” about four years ago. All he has to do is what he does best — promote himself.
And Joe Biden is nowhere near as good as Trump when it comes to self-promotion. Few are.
Trump suggested bleach could be injected into humans to avoid COVID-19. He talked about the army taking over airports in the Revolutionary War. Yet that is somehow seen as funny and when mentioned, supporters say Trump is being picked on.
His nonstop ridicule of Biden in every available media has solidified his status as front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination and perhaps the presidency. It doesn’t matter that the economy is improving under Biden, or that the unemployment rate is at a record low, or that an infrastructure bill (which Trump never achieved) is currently strengthening communities across the country.
Unless Biden wins the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions, the perception he is mentally incompetent will continue to be widespread. And even if he did win it, Trump would just claim it was rigged without offering any proof. It’s an amazing public relations campaign. And it works not just on Republicans. Many Democrats are seriously concerned about Biden’s mental state. But most Republicans give Trump a pass.
Trump once claimed he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters”. He probably could. And some would excuse it by saying Biden is worse because he sometimes misspeaks, and we can’t have that.
Count me among those wishing two other candidates might be on the ballot next November. But whoever runs, let’s hope Americans make their decision based upon more than a nasty public relations campaign and misinformation.
And that no one gets shot.