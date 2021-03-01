My hometown lost a tremendous citizen and one of their greatest champions of local veterans last week when Norton’s own Herb Church passed away.
It marks a sad day for his family, our local community, and everyone who ever served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Who was Herb? Well, he would have told you he was nobody special, but that simply wasn’t true. He was a part of the Norton community for many decades, and one of the key figures in preserving, protecting and honoring our local veterans. He was also a loving husband, a good father, and man of quiet dignity, honor and duty.
If you ever watched a parade or a Veterans Day celebration in Norton, you probably saw Herb. He was the tall, dignified man in the military uniform who usually stayed out of the limelight but made sure others shined in it.
If you were a student in the local school system, you may have heard him speak at one of your assemblies to explain the role of veterans in our society. If you ever participated in Boys State, you probably enjoyed the fruits of his labor in raising money for and advancing that educational process.
Herb enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II at the age of 17, and served in the Pacific Theater. He would often tell stories of his experiences there, usually highlighting the bravery of others.
But his best work was done when he married his lovely wife Ruth, to whom he would stay happily wed for nearly 70 years. And in a sense, he also married the Town of Norton, too, becoming a quiet, but sturdy pillar of a community that grew up around him.
Not that Herb was always quiet, mind you. When he had something on his mind, he wouldn’t hesitate to let you know. But he never did it in a way to show anyone up or cause a scene. His advocacy for veterans and their causes was sincere and devoutly held. He was not afraid to speak his mind.
When I served in various capacities in town government, I would occasionally hear from Herb. Usually it was in the form of one of his polite, handwritten notes that would arrive in the mail.
Sometimes it was to compliment me, other times to somewhat chastise me. But it was always respectful, and I always appreciated it.
You can usually judge a person by how his or her contemporaries and comrades treat them. Herb Church was one of the most respected people in town, particularly by the veterans. They looked up to him, and often selected him for leadership positions for their causes. And he never let them down.
This May there will be a Memorial Day celebration of one sort or another in Norton, and it will be the first one in ages without Herb Church physically there. But he will be there in spirit, and there is no doubt he will be on the minds of many of those present.
Herb is a part of Norton’s history, and as he told the story of others — so too will his story continue to be told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.