I love to read, although I don’t do it nearly as much as when I was a kid. And yes, that was well before the internet, cable television, computers, and audiobooks. But contrary to popular perception, my youth did not precede the invention of the printing press.
Reading opened the world up to me as a grade school kid growing up in Norton in the 1960s. It let me build confidence in myself which might have been otherwise hard to muster. It got me interested in things that were beyond my grasp as well as within my reach.
One of the first things I remember reading was the newspaper, something I still do every day. Back then it was usually The Boston Globe sports pages in the morning, scouring the box scores (ask your grandparents, they will explain what those are) to see how the Red Sox fared after I went to bed. Then it was the Attleboro Sun after school, when it was dropped off at our home.
But reading really became a central thing in my life once my mother took me to that magical, mystical place that was the Norton Public Library. And from there, I was hooked.
In Norton, the old library is located in what is called the center of town, adjacent to the Town Common. It was donated by the Wheaton family before my time, eventually reverted back to the college, and now is again in the hands of the town. It is a beautiful old, red brick building that speaks of past centuries and incredible wonder. I have not been inside it for many decades, but I remember the old polished wood, the glistening stone, and the slightly musty scent that filled it and gave it even more character.
The children’s library was in the basement then, and I would practically sprint down those stairs. It was there my 8-year-old self discovered books I was told I was too young to read. Thanks to my mom advocating for me I had stories like “The Three Musketeers” (about half of which made sense to me then). But honestly, it wasn’t the classics that got me addicted.
One book I took home was labeled as a mystery, and it turned out to be part of the Hardy Boys series. For those unfamiliar, Frank and Joe Hardy were brothers who solved mysteries in their spare time while growing up in the typical all-American type home. I soon found out there were many more featuring the same characters, and I could not read them fast enough.
They were dated — even then — but I learned so much from them. Today a large number of Hardy Boy books still populate the bookcase in our living room. I have tried to interest my grandkids in them with limited success, but granddaughter Addison now has some of the books I owned as a kid.
There is still nothing in this world better than getting lost in a good book — with the exception of enjoying said grandchildren, of course. And to think I have a musty old building and a couple of imaginary brothers to thank for such a wonderful gift.