Sometimes local public officials are judged by how they stand out when compared to some of their more flashy colleagues. And sometimes they are judged by how they do not.
Longtime Norton resident Robert Salvo Sr., or “Bobby” as he was known to many, died unexpectedly two weeks ago at the age of 63. He leaves behind his devoted wife, cherished children and beloved grandchildren.
But Bobby will also be remembered and appreciated by an entire generation of Norton voters, who he faithfully served for 15 years as a member of the town’s selectmen, and even longer on the Norton Housing Authority.
He will be remembered for how he did the job and the cool, competent manner in which he operated.
He did not promote himself or seek to glorify his own service. Bobby was someone who just “did the job” and didn’t seek to be recognized for that accomplishment. He was not flashy in his local politics, did not seek to stand out or get his name in the newspaper. He wasn’t who you went to for a controversial quote or criticism of his fellow officials.
Bobby Salvo was one of those folks who just did the work, just did his job.
In his local construction business, Bobby was always concerned about the final product. He wanted those he was serving to appreciate the result of his work, to give them what they wanted, needed and deserved. And in the end, if they were happy — he was satisfied.
He had that same attitude toward his distinguished public service. It wasn’t about him, but about his “customers.” He tried to do the right thing for the people he served, although he knew full well he could never make them all happy.
He often took criticism from people for being “too quiet” on the select board. Many equate being loud with being passionate. Trust me, from my many conversations over the years with Bobby, he did not lack passion for much of anything — especially local affairs. He had his own opinions and thoughts on how things should be done and how his town should operate.
Though frankly, most of the time my talks with Bobby didn’t even involve local politics. Both of us lived in Norton for many years, and we would talk about the town, the characters who make it special, and the history so many today have never been exposed to. We were a couple of townies telling each other stories.
And we would talk about grandchildren. That was a favorite topic for us both. He loved his dearly and we would laugh and swap tales. Then we would talk about business, common friends and maybe once in a while chuckle over a local political situation.
Voters elected Bobby to the select board five times because he was dedicated and effective. His business clients appreciated those same attributes. And for Bobby, that appreciation was what he wanted and what satisfied him.
Steadiness and consistency are values we don’t always appreciate in our leaders. They were the strength of Bobby Salvo’s style and approach.
Thanks, Bobby, for everything. You made Norton a better place.