With a highly contagious disease sweeping the planet and the global economy collapsing, this is hardly a time to be obsessed with anything relating to sports.
But this is New England, and Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots. That’s not a sports story. That’s history, and a time for both sadness and gratitude.
Let’s get something straight here. I am a Patriot and Tom Brady fan. This will be my 49th season (virus willing) as a season ticket holder. Half my wardrobe bears Patriot logos. I often travel to away games.
I am not objective about this.
For the past 20 years I have had the privilege of watching up-close the greatest quarterback in history. One of the great team leaders, the best player on the best team in the history of football.
I’ve celebrated six championship seasons because of Tom Brady. I’ve gone to games with my wife, my sons and my grandchildren to watch and celebrate the greatness he has led. I’ve learned, I’ve grown, and I’ve been able to feel a part of something much bigger than myself.
I’ve also seen heartbreaking losses, a perfect season ruined, crushing defeats that sent an entire region of the country into sports mourning. I’ve survived cheating scandals, outright hatred from most other sports fans across the country, and gone from being a fan of the worst franchise in sports to a fan of the best.
Thank you for all that, Tom Brady.
Tom’s football credentials are completely and overwhelmingly beyond reproach. If there is any justice in this world, he will someday be unanimously selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and rightfully recognized as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).
But as important as his talent and success is his example of determination and work ethic. As has been well-chronicled, he was a college quarterback who had trouble remaining the starter. He ran a 40-yard dash prior to the draft that could be timed with a calendar. He was selected at the 199th spot of that draft. He was a bench-warmer his first season, playing behind a franchise quarterback signed to a long-term contract. All that might have discouraged a lesser individual.
But Brady got his chance, and made the most of it. He possessed the quality that only the greatest athletes have — he could make the players around him better. And with a few blips along the way, he conducted himself with great dignity and honor throughout his 20 years in New England.
I hate that he’s gone. I’m angry at the Patriots, and angry with Brady. I wanted him to finish his career here, to be a Patriot for life.
I feel let down somehow. A sense of loss. I know that’s silly — after all, it’s only a game, right?
Maybe. Unless you’ve devoted most of your adult life to following a team and admiring its leader, and that leader is now switching sides.
Thank you Tom Brady, for all you have done for us. You will forever be — well, Tom Brady. Best of luck to you always.
Except when you play the Patriots, of course. Then I hope you lose big.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.