If you were anticipating a very competitive and intense mayoral election in Attleboro this November, you will be disappointed.
Incumbent Mayor Cathleen DeSimone will be the only name on the ballot for the city’s top elected post. Barring the unlikely emergence of an organized and effective write-in campaign, she will be elected to her first full term in office after winning the earlier special election to fill the vacancy left by now-Sheriff Paul Heroux.
That will definitely not be a disappointment to either DeSimone or her supporters. Having to run in two citywide elections in less than nine months is neither easy nor overly enjoyable — especially while having to run a city while doing it. A relieved DeSimone told The Sun Chronicle last week “It means more time to focus on what I’m doing.”
But is the lack of an actual ballot contest good or bad for the city? Conventional wisdom is it is always better for voters to have a choice, which makes perfect sense.
Yet when voters had a choice back in February, the overwhelming majority of them turned down the opportunity to exercise perhaps their single most important right of citizenship. Despite having four candidates on the ballot, a paltry 16% of registered voters cast ballots. The final result was DeSimone edging out fellow city councilor Jay DiLisio and winning despite getting less than 50% of votes cast.
There are all kinds of reasons used as excuses for why the turnout was so low last time. It was a special election, not the normal type. It was in February during bad weather. It had no city council or school committee or other major office races. The political atmosphere in the country is not good. And the ground is crooked, the light was bad, everyone was hungry, blah blah blah.
Some will tell you low turnout is a compliment to the administration and officials in office at any given time. Voters are so satisfied with the job being done that they see no reason to seek changes. Those staying home are assumed to be satisfied with the status quo. That’s a tough one to believe.
Others will blame the voters for not caring enough and deserving of whatever they get. They will submit it is all part of the way things are today, with apathy being the rule and people only getting involved when they are really and truly ticked off. Then they will vote for almost anyone or anything that isn’t the status quo (see Trump, Donald).
I am generally a believer in the “happy people stay home, angry people vote” philosophy. It is a sad but true fact people are more likely to come out and vote against something or someone than they are for something or someone else.
In all likelihood turnout will be relatively low again in November. I hope I’m wrong about that. And perhaps new excuses will be made for the failure of people to vote.
“Well, there was no race for mayor” is the current leading contender.
The city will continue to be well-served by the extremely capable Mayor DeSimone. But in an uncontested election, the loser is the electorate itself.