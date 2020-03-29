“We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem” – President Donald Trump, March 22, 2020 on the COVID-19 virus.
Maybe President Trump doesn’t understand, but the “problem” is people are dying. The numbers are rapidly rising. In Italy, people over 60 are sometimes denied ventilators because there aren’t enough and they are being “prioritized.” Is the “cure” worse than that, Mr. President?
I’m concerned about the economy, my job and my employees. I’m terrified at the thought of not being able to pay my bills. I hate not going out, find social distancing difficult, and can barely stand not being able to hug my grandchildren.
But I like being alive. I want my spouse, my family, my coworkers and my friends to be alive also. And I do not want to seriously and knowingly be a party to spreading a new disease that can kill people — all for purely economic reasons. I don’t want to intentionally increase the chance of people dying in order to protect my 401K.
In this country we ask people to go to war, risk their lives, leave their families and suffer severe hardships. They do it, and thank goodness they are willing to make those sacrifices for us. Same with our courageous doctors, nurses and health workers. But the rest of us can’t survive what we hope and pray will be a relatively short-term period of severe sacrifice to save the lives of Americans and others across the world?
There is no doubt what is going on can and will have severe economic impact which will affect millions of us in a negative way. No one should make light of that.
But the mere suggestion that what we is being done to keep people alive is even remotely “worse than the problem” is idiotic. A statement made out of immense selfishness, immaturity, a lack of empathy and common sense and failure to understand the responsibilities of leadership.
We can recover from economic devastation. America has shown before it can handle terrible financial woes, although at great cost to many. It is heartbreaking to watch everything you have worked so hard for be threatened in this manner.
But it is far, far worse to watch your parents die while waiting for a respirator. It is worse to infect thousands around you without even knowing it, and having that contact lead to more deaths. Far worse to further risk the lives of healthcare professionals
The economic impact pales in comparison to the cost of human lives. Listen to the medical experts. Ignore the selfish and stupid leaders who don’t listen to them. And rally around leaders who are doing the right thing.
Stay at home when ordered. Deal with a toilet paper shortage. Survive the extreme anxiety that comes with having your financial future in jeopardy.
The cure isn’t the worse, President Trump. You — and people who can’t stomach the inconvenience of sacrifice — are what is worse. Your rhetoric and recklessness are damaging our country and putting lives at risk. This isn’t politics, this is people’s very lives. Can’t you understand that?
Be more worried about doing your job than running for it. Please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.