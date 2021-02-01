As the new Democratic administration and Congress took office recently, it struck me what the biggest difference between the two parties is right now and why Democrats struggle more than Republicans when it comes to accomplishing their objectives.
The Republicans have Mitch McConnell and the Democrats do not.
Now, don’t mistake that for admiration of Senate Minority Leader McConnell (boy, it felt good saying that minority part). I find him to be a hypocritical, unethical, self-serving liar.
But in terms of running the Senate and forcing through legislative objectives at all costs, there may never have been anyone better than the man who nicknamed himself “The Grim Reaper.”
There is no one on the Democratic side with the political “skill” of Mitch McConnell. He regularly beats Majority Leader Chuck Schumer like a drum. Part of that is McConnell’s innate intelligence, sharp political instincts, experience in legislative affairs and understanding of both government and human nature.
But what really separates McConnell from most of his Democratic counterparts and makes him the perhaps the most ruthlessly effective Senate leader of the last 100 years is his absolute shamelessness. He will do whatever it takes to win.
He has absolutely no problem promoting one set of rules for his side, and a completely separate one for the other. He barely smiles when standing before the American people doing things he previously opposed when they were not helpful to his cause. He doesn’t defend his actions — he just does them. Winning is McConnell’s first and only objective, and how that happens is irrelevant.
Examples abound, but the most glaring one is the Supreme Court. When President Obama had an opening with 14 months left on his term, McConnell singlehandedly denied the sitting president the right to fill the spot. He made up a rule that he did not believe in, and enforced it. Then four years later, when it suited his political purposes, he reversed himself and confirmed a conservative justice eight days before a presidential election. He didn’t even try and hide his smugness or arrogant disregard for consistency and fairness.
Now in the minority, he piously calls for unity and compromise. Those are two things he never once extended when he sat on the throne. His only real goal is to get back the power he lost, and it would not be surprising to see him accomplish that. Why?
Because he just doesn’t care what you or anyone else thinks. He holds a safe seat from the reddest of states. He can operate with political impunity. He can say one thing, do another, and suffer no consequences.
He is not constrained by integrity or conscience. And while leaders on the left are hardly paragons of civic virtue, they generally will not go as far as McConnell. It is that lack of fear and single-mindedness of purpose makes him the perfect “Grim Reaper.”
I almost wish Democrats would get a Mitch McConnell. It’s really what they need to be successful legislatively in this climate. But if you have to become what you oppose in order to be successful, then “winning” seems an awful lot like losing.
