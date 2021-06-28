It’s been nearly six months since an angry group of Trump supporters and dangerous idiots stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, attacked police officers, threatened the safety of members of Congress, chanted about hanging the Republican vice president, and attempted to overthrow the clear and valid results of an open and honest election just because they didn’t like who won.
And speaking of dangerous, the Republican members of the U.S. Senate have not only blocked a bill calling for a bipartisan investigation into that violent attack from reaching the floor, but have prevented it from even being discussed or debated in what is now sometimes laughably referred to as “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”
That is nothing less than dereliction of duty and arrogance of the highest order. Each and every one of the 50 Republican senators who voted against allowing the motion to be debated is a disgrace to their state, their nation, and the once-great institution they pretend to value.
That’s not a political statement. I would have said the very same of any Democratic senator had they done the same thing (none voted against debating the call for an investigation). Arrogance and stupidity is hardly limited to any one party or group of leaders.
But how can anyone believe there should not be a bipartisan congressional investigation into something as serious and dangerous as an attack on the Capitol Building, an attack that was broadcast live throughout the country? An attack where the lives of police officers were endangered. Officers who did their duty and protected the very people who now refuse to look into what happened and how it could be prevented from occurring again.
I mean, just stop and think about this for a second. There is absolutely no doubt the Capital was attacked and police officers assaulted. Some of the attackers bragged about it before, during and after their criminal actions. Their motivation was clear, encouraged by a defeated president looking to place himself above the law and the stated will of the American people.
This was a direct attack on democracy. A stab to the heart of the system of government that is the basis of the Constitution most Republican senators claim to hold so dear. This was mob rule. It was not a “peaceful protest” as claimed by some senators. It most certainly could never be mistaken for a regular tour of the building, as one GOP member of Congress had the nerve to say.
And never mind investigating the people who perpetrated the attack — what about investigating the lack of planning that could have prevented it or lessened the effectiveness of it? Government and law enforcement agencies should be subjected to intense congressional scrutiny because of their actions — or lack of same — regarding something that could and should have been more anticipated.
Every American should be insulted by this indifference and political butt-covering in the Senate. It is a statement that one entire party does not consider American democracy more important than their own political futures.
What are they afraid of? Could it be the truth? If they don’t want to do their jobs — they should step aside.
