If it weren’t so sad and dangerous, it would be almost comical. Almost.
After four long years of strongly supporting --– even urging — President Donald Trump to ignore half the country and concentrate solely on his own far right goals and isolationist policies, conservative politicians and Trump supporters across the nation are now criticizing President-Elect Joe Biden (without giving him that title) for failing to bring the country together.
At the same time, they are supporting efforts of the defeated president to stop Biden from doing exactly that. They accept and are promoting untrue, undocumented, ridiculous charges of voter fraud put forth by a despotic leader unable and unwilling to cede power. Intentionally or not, they are doing severe damage to the very democracy they so piously claim to love and cherish.
It is hypocritical to hear Trump supporters wail about their wounded feelings from comments by those on the opposing side, while echoing or tacitly approving the constant name-calling Trump does to virtually anyone who dares oppose him. Who are the “snowflakes” now?
After four years of insisting Democrats “refused to accept” the 2016 election results, many are blindly following their sore loser president and agreeing this election was “stolen.” Yet the president’s attorneys in court have said “We are not alleging fraud. We are not saying this election was stolen.”
The Electoral College total in 2020 was exactly the same 306-232 as in 2016, which Trump then called “a landslide.” He lost the popular vote by even more than in 2016. Biden won the key states that actually decided both elections with a much wider margin than Trump in 2016. The losing presidential candidate then, Hillary Clinton, conceded the day after the election. Trump refuses.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump’s legal team — led by the man who was once Rudy Giuliani — said in court they are not alleging fraud, yet claimed fraud in press conferences. So many Republicans and conservatives — not all, to be fair — are acting like the whiny, spoiled brats they accused those on the left of being since 2016.
I looked back to my column following the previous election, dated Nov. 11, 2016. The opening paragraph said:
“Donald Trump is the President-Elect. Congratulations to him on winning a hard-fought campaign, and congratulations to those supporters who stuck with him when it seemed impossible.”
Same respect those on the right are giving to Joe Biden and his supporters today, right?
Years from now, Republican leaders will be remembered as the gutless cowards they are for allowing the integrity of our democratic election systems to be undermined this way without speaking out. Like President Trump, they will deserve the legacy of shame and disgust they have so richly earned.
Rather than working on providing Americans relief from the worst pandemic in 100 years, they play politics and stack courts with judges while their constituents struggle to make ends meet and merely stay alive and well.
You don’t have to like the choice of the American people, but you sure as heck have to accept and respect it. The president and his blind loyalists need to grow up.
