If Rep. Joe Kennedy decides to challenge incumbent Sen. Ed Markey for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate this next election, the effects will ripple throughout the state and even the country.
But perhaps the largest tremors and aftershocks would be felt right here in the Greater Attleboro area. As has already been discussed in these pages, such a move could set off a veritable landslide in what has always been a relatively stable local political environment.
Thus far it has only resulted in local political figures denying they currently have any interest in filling Kennedy’s seat should he decide to try a move. Markey and Kennedy are both political powerhouses, and no local official with higher ambitions wants to unnecessarily run afoul of either.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and State Sen. Paul Feeney of Foxboro are two most often mentioned as possible replacements for Kennedy. Both have gone out of their way to say they are happy in their current positions and intend to seek re-election. Heroux faces a challenge from city councilor Heather Porreca in November, while Feeney’s term would be up in 2020.
Make no mistake — both these respected politicians would eventually love to hold Kennedy’s seat. Feeney has been heavily involved in national politics for some time, and is close to Kennedy. Heroux has talked about his desire to serve in various capacities including Congress, and it would be difficult for him to pass up the chance.
There are also many Republicans who would love this opportunity (including state Rep. Shawn Dooley from Norfolk), but this is a heavily Democratic district. That doesn’t mean a Republican can’t win — particularly if a spirited Democratic primary takes a lot out of the eventual nominee.
Aside from the novelty of a local individual holding the seat, it could also mean changes in other positions. Feeney has been challenged for the state senate seat in every election, and should he leave it would be a prime target for the state GOP. Heroux has always indicated he would not serve as mayor for an extended number of years, and that has kept possible successors at the ready.
Other strong candidates would undoubtedly emerge and become major factors. The sudden and somewhat unexpected indication from Kennedy that he might try this move means anything is possible.
Kennedy’s possible challenge is daring, as Markey is a popular figure with a similar voting record. But if Kennedy doesn’t run now — when would he? Although only 38, he is already a veteran representative from a politically dynastic family who has given his national party’s response at a State of the Union address. Given national politics today, there is little upside to staying put.
Should Markey win, the seat is his for the next six years. Elizabeth Warren faces long odds in her run for president, and if unsuccessful returns to the Senate until 2024. Despite his affection for the district, it is doubtful Kennedy wants to wait that long.
So the drama begins. Local politicians will continue to deny interest that clearly exists. Longtime local Democratic activists will be torn, and there will be much hand-wringing.
But if Kennedy runs, then the real fun begins.
