In the aftermath of still another mass shooting (waiting for the country to finish yawning) I thought about penning yet another message about why we need to institute new national gun registration and licensing laws in this country.
But I decided against it. After all, what good will it do? If we didn’t make changes after the senseless and horrific murder of school children in Connecticut almost a decade ago, or after Columbine, or after (fill in the blank with any recent mass shooting event), then what would make anyone think we would now?
Because it’s all a plot, you understand.
Any attempt to limit or regulate the sales of guns, especially AR-15s or similar weapons, is nothing more than part of the grand conspiracy to take away weapons from hunters, gun collectors, innocent grandmothers who like to rock on the back porch with “Old Blaster” in their arms, and law-abiding citizens protecting their homes with powerful weaponry. You can look it up.
It’s all part of the insidious “inch-by-inch” theory explained on these pages recently. You know, first they want to have a national registration. Then they want to know your mental health status before you can buy certain guns.
Next thing you know they are in your house, forcibly removing your guns, taking squirt guns from your children, and making it illegal to sing the National Anthem after 5 p.m.
So don’t expect any wild-eyed liberal ideas here for trying to stop gun violence, no siree Bob. No way am I going to suggest anything like “reasonable” or “common sense” be applied to how we approach guns in America. How radical would that be?
I’m going to let the “register cars, not guns” philosophy go full tilt forward. Why would I possibly suggest a connection between this country having more guns per capita than most and the incredible amount of gun violence we experience? I mean come on, what sense does that make?
I don’t know much about guns. I couldn’t identify one assault rifle from another. Why should I be concerned that a depressed individual with a criminal past can cross a state border and buy a gun because there is a lack of federal regulation preventing that?
I am starting to believe those folks who opine that we only have a mental health issue in this country, not a gun problem.
We might not agree completely on the nature of those mental health issues, or who is suffering from them, but clearly mental health is a major factor.
Guns are just tools that get a bad rap because many times people use them to more easily kill large numbers of other people.
Come on, we all know that if there were no guns, they would probably just kill victims with a discarded letter opener they picked up somewhere. It might take them longer, but that’s not the point, is it? Guns are clearly the real victim here.
So I am not going to even suggest we institute reasonable and common sense gun regulations. What a waste of time that would be.
The last thing people want today is “reasonable” and “common sense,” right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.