Three years ago Jamie and Jeremy Derosier of Norton said goodbye to their beloved 16-month-old son Bryce, who died of mitochondrial disease. Two weeks ago their precious 6-year-old daughter Aubriella, or Aubs, died from the same insidious illness.
It is nearly impossible to comprehend the depth of feeling involved in watching your only two children die at such young ages from a hideous disease that caused them to spend so much of their lives in hospitals and in pain. It is so unfair, so wrong in every possible way.
Yet Jamie and Jeremy remain standing, supporting each other, leaning on a community and a network of friends and strangers who have come together to love them and their incredible family. And somehow, in the process of being helped, they have managed to give even more back to those who support them. They have set an example of unconditional love and caring that is beyond inspiring, and teaches us all about hope, determination, and faith.
Jamie’s strength during all that has gone on is incredible. Even during the seemingly endless trips to the hospital, she has maintained a focus on remaining in the moment and not losing perspective. The way she has been able to share the story of her family through social media is remarkable to the nth degree.
She refused to let Aubs and Bryce be seen as just “sick kids,” and highlighted for the world the attributes outside their illness that made them such special individuals.
Jeremy — who is a longtime friend of my son and a “Norton kid” close to my heart — told my wife recently he cherished every moment he got to spend with both his children and feels lucky to have had them.
The more reserved half of this amazing couple, his quiet strength through immeasurable pain and difficulty places me in awe of him and his ability to keep moving forward.
Because of Jamie and Jeremy, we got to know their kids. Instead of being remembered as the poor children who died of mitochondrial disease — they are remembered as Aubs and Bryce.
Bryce exhibited such toughness and tenderness all at the same time. To see him was to love him. To watch his mom or dad make him laugh brought joy to our hearts.
Aubs will always be remembered for wearing her favorite heart-shaped glasses upside down in a style all her own.
For being at a reenactment of her parents’ wedding and stealing the show.
For the smile that melted your heart every single time.
No greater gift exists in this world than allowing someone to be all they can possibly be. That is what Jamie and Jeremy gave their kids. They allowed them as much of a normal life as was physically possible. It wasn’t easy given all they had to deal with, but they did it.
That’s why in so many respects, Aubs and Bryce were lucky — strange as that sounds. And Jamie and Jeremy were equally fortunate to be able to share in a love so special, so intense, that it truly can’t even be described.
We are all better for what this amazing family has given us.
