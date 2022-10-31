It’s the age-old political question that has been argued for centuries. It is the equivalent to the great “chicken or the egg” debate. But it is time to put it to rest.
Are our political leaders setting the tone of our politics today, or are they merely a reflection of the people who turn out to vote and elect them? In other words, are our politicians the problem, or merely the most visible manifestation of what Americans really are and what they want these days?
My view is that our national leadership has more than ever become a reflection of the voters. Now, that’s not to say many politicians don’t exert tremendous influence over large segments of the voting population. They do. But the power that enables them to do that, the reason they can promote themselves at the cost of the country they allegedly serve, is that everyday Americans let them get away with it.
Sorry folks, but much of this is our fault.
Politicians generally take the path of least resistance. There is an old standard rule in political circles: if you don’t get elected, you really can’t do much. So there are candidates who constantly seek new reservoirs of voter support they can tap into and ride into office. And often the cost of that support is often their integrity.
It would be nice if those were generally reservoirs of positive energy that were being enabled. But the sad and undeniable truth is that in today’s America, negative energy is what gets people to the polls.
Far more people are motivated to vote against something or someone than they are for someone or something else.
How many do you know who would vote for virtually anyone over Donald Trump? Or Joe Biden? Getting rid of someone you think is hurting the country is understandable. But the candidates we choose have to stand for something besides not being who they are replacing or just being the right party.
How can you explain Herschel Walker being in a virtual dead heat for a senate seat in Georgia? If you have listened to or read about him at all, you know it isn’t because of his tremendous grasp of the issues or his outstanding character. It could be because he may be the key to Republicans controlling the senate.
But is that what Georgia voters care about above all else, enough to elect a clearly inferior candidate?
Donald Trump as a politician consists almost completely of hate, anger and prejudice packaged for politics. He opposes everything but produces nothing. Has anyone seen his health plan he promised years ago? I didn’t think so. Yet he remains the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination.
These leaders — in both parties — get away with outrageous behavior because we let them. We choose them. And we don’t do it accidentally. It is what America continually says it wants. Why? Because that is what America sadly is today.
The blame, dear voters, lies not just with our leaders but with ourselves.
When you reward incompetent, dishonest, or racist behavior, you get what you deserve.
Remember that when we vote.