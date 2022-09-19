Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson certainly doesn’t need political advice from anyone, but he would do well to heed this pretty clear and obvious bit of unsolicited counsel:
Don’t, in any way, underestimate Paul Heroux and his ability to win elections.
Now to be clear, I hope Hodgson becomes the latest of Heroux’s vanquished opponents when the two square off in the upcoming November election. Hodgson served as a New Bedford city councilor and has been the Bristol County sheriff for nearly a quarter of a century. His record is one of flamboyant self-promotion and building a “tough guy” image by scorning rehabilitation and promoting both punishment and patronage.
In Heroux, he now faces a professional politician with a very strong background in not just law enforcement, but the administration and management of corrections and prison systems. Heroux’s strengths play right into Hodgson’s vulnerabilities, and presents the veteran sheriff with a real challenge.
But unfortunately, this might not be a race decided by who voters think is more qualified for the highly paid job. Instead it may very well be a campaign where image is what is important, and party and political affiliation may be the deciding factors.
Heroux will likely stress his experience in corrections administration and record running a small city like Attleboro. Although undoubtedly a skilled politician, he is far from the wild-eyed liberal Democrat he will be portrayed to be by his opponent. He is battle-tested, having won elections for both state representative and mayor.
While Hodgson certainly has corrections experience, his political background is more extreme than most local officials. He is a dedicated Trump supporter who agrees with and supports many of the ex-president’s more controversial policies. He has been a visible figure both locally and nationally, speaking out for some of the more right-wing positions.
Hodgson is a skillful politician in his own right. He is intelligent, well-spoken, and well connected. He also knows his audience. He is not necessarily trying to win over your average “moderate” voter (assuming they still actually exist). His politicking is squarely aimed at capitalizing on the more conservative voters who make up a large portion of Bristol County, and who are more likely to support a Trump-like agenda.
Not to say Hodgson wasn’t controversial and conservative before Trump.
Long before the 45th president arrived on the scene, Hodgson was instituting programs like reviving the idea of chain gangs — except he called them “tandem work crews.” Many local towns took advantage of the free work this offered, but the concept was largely panned as degrading and a violation of basic human rights.
Heroux has a tough fight in front of him. He has to win a significant percentage of the vote in New Bedford and Fall River, a huge challenge for a “northerner.” His personality is pretty much the opposite of Hodgson. And as Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby so aptly noted in a recent piece, his opponent will be painting the actually moderate Heroux as an ultra-liberal.
But Heroux is very intelligent and politically savvy. He will run a strong campaign and give Hodgson all he can handle. This is the area’s political race to watch.