Except within the campaign organizations themselves, the race for the Democratic nomination for Bristol County Sheriff doesn’t seem to be generating a whole lot of interest locally despite the current mayor of Attleboro being one of the candidates. There may be several reasons for that.
First and foremost, it is a race for a county office. County government — the way it is structured and run in Massachusetts — is little more than a way to add an extra layer of bureaucracy for the purpose of allowing bases of political power and a whole lot of nepotism.
It does not promote regionalization as it does throughout the Midwest. That is why the number of counties in the state was slashed a few years back, and why county government should be eliminated altogether with the duties and facilities brought under the state umbrella.
Bristol County basically exists in Fall River and New Bedford, with Taunton also playing a role. North of that, in The Sun Chronicle area, you are lucky if most citizens even know what county they are in. Virtually all elected county officials are, and have long been, from the southern part of the district. It is sort of a way for the state legislature to make up for the shameful way it otherwise generally ignores Southeastern Massachusetts.
Yes, there are county courthouses out this way — but little else.
And while the sheriff’s department plays an important role in assisting police departments, when asked, throughout the county, its main function is running the house of correction and transporting prisoners.
Adding to the lack of excitement is that Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the controversial and publicity-loving incumbent, is unopposed in the Republican primary. There is no doubt that when the general election approaches, interest in this race will heighten and intensify. Hodgson is a Trump-style politician who has enjoyed great success and knows how to play the game. He is no doubt sitting back and waiting to unleash his full efforts on the eventual winner of the Democratic battle.
Until this weekend, Democrats had avoided the type of negative campaigning that would weaken the ultimate nominee in his contest with Hodgson. That is a good thing, because Hodgson is a tough opponent. And although his major support for Trump might not play well statewide, it does help him considerably in this more conservative segment of the state.
And make no mistake — it is time for Hodgson to go. The current system here needs changing, and Hodgson is not the right agent for that change.
Any of the three challengers for his seat would be an improvement and benefit the voters, citizens and taxpayers. All have excellent experience and credentials.
The entire sheriff’s department needs to be shaken up and reorganized starting at the top.
There needs to be more of an emphasis on rehabilitation to prevent the very high recidivism rate. And less showing off by a flamboyant sheriff more interested in looking tough than being effective.
November’s general election will be highly political.
September’s primary will be much more about choosing who is most qualified to serve.
That’s actually pretty refreshing.