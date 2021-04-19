The situation in Plainville regarding cuts in services and the recent decision by voters to not increase taxes to fund those services is a great illustration of the real power and effects of a law many people today don’t even remember and even fewer understand — Proposition 2 1/2.
That particular tax-cutting law was passed in the early 1980s when property taxes in local communities throughout Massachusetts were soaring out of control. Prior to Proposition 2 1/2, the mayor/city council or the town meeting in a community would vote a budget each year. The only limit to what they could spend was whatever the legislative branch would approve. If town meeting voted through a large tax increase to fund projects or departments, then it was done.
Even though it was the people themselves through town meeting that were voting these increases, it was declared something had to be done to protect them against themselves.
So, led by a group called Citizens for Limited Taxation, a proposal was put on the ballot limiting the total amount a town could raise by taxation (called the tax levy) by 2 1/2 percent each year, plus any new construction or growth the previous year.
Some believe the 2 1/2 percent figure was the result of detailed study and research. But it was just a number those petitioners felt was proper. Nowhere in their proposal was there a mechanism for adjusting the percentage over time in response to inflationary factors.
Today, folks in Massachusetts seem to think the 2 1/2 percent number was in the original state constitution, rather than simply an arbitrary choice.
The question passed, and the legislature added to it an “override provision” which allowed communities to vote exemptions to the limit for certain things. Hence was the concept of “overrides” born, and that has hung over this local area like a shroud of doom for 40 years.
Any attempt to raise the tax levy limit by more than 2 1/2 percent is viewed as an attack on the natural order of the universe. Overrides are not seen as inevitable adjustments, but rather a means of covering up the allegedly gross excesses of communities.
The truth is that 2 1/2 percent does not, in most years, cover the basic increase in yearly costs for cities and towns. So, communities resorted to raising revenue from other sources, such as new and increased fees, and shifting the burden to user fees and similar mechanisms.
And overrides. Which in the minds of most people translates into failure. They might as well have designated them “Disgrace Taxes.” In this state, an override attempt is almost universally seen as an admission of mismanagement or malfeasance, rather than a necessary correction.
Proposition 2 1/2 did not target spendthrift politicians who were fleecing the local property taxpayers. The law was aimed squarely at the citizens and taxpayers themselves. Their power to decide their own budgets at the local legislative level was removed. It was a one-size-fits-all solution to 351 separate and unique problems. But it did slow the growth of property taxes.
So now towns like Plainville too often concentrate on staying within artificial limits rather than addressing real needs.
And now you know why overrides aren’t called “growth adjustments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.