If you want to know how petty local politics can get these days — welcome to Norton.
Last month incumbent select board member Michael Toole posted a picture on Facebook of a T-shirt he had made highlighting his blocking of certain Norton residents from his self-titled “Michael Toole Norton Select Board Member” Facebook page.
Some have questioned the legality of blocking citizens from a public official’s page.
The post solicited people to vote for him in April and buy a shirt to “help” a Norton nonprofit educational organization raise money. This created the appearance the group was involved in political activity, something educational nonprofits are forbidden from doing.
Toole was upset over comments made about him by then-candidate Cody Thompson and others during the recent special election in February to fill a vacant select board seat. Toole was not a candidate then, but heavily supported and campaigned for the eventual victor. Toole’s performance became a major topic, and he felt some of that was unfair.
Without permission or approval, he advertised his T-shirt as a means of support for NEED (Norton Embracing Educational Development), a local registered nonprofit group. His post said “Hey all in an effort to find the humor in all the social media posts of the last election, I have created a fundraiser to help N.E.E.D an organization that provides teacher/school support through grants. Please consider buying a t-shirt! Vote Michael Toole and Help NEED, Supporting NORTON EMBRACING EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT INC.”
Leaders of NEED quickly responded, writing Toole that they appreciated the thought but requested the post be taken down immediately. They wrote “NEED can’t be affiliated in any way with political activities as it jeopardizes our 501c.3 nonprofit status. We were not aware of this fundraiser.”
Toole initially did not take the post down. Eventually he did, after unsuccessful bargaining to have critical posts by private individuals removed. Toole relented after questioning if the group had participated in a similar financial arrangement with a different candidate a year ago. Representatives explained they had requested that candidate to also delete or alter their original post, which they did.
Toole’s real motivation became clearer when he wrote to an individual involved in NEED saying: “But please understand this was started by the entire group being complicit to cody (sp) and the beyond personal attacks on me and if continues being reelected may take a back seat …”
NEED is not a political group and does not support or attack candidates. The organization — made up primarily of parents — merely raises money to support Norton schools. Accusing every member of somehow being “complicit” in some vague political conspiracy is wrong and ridiculous.
To be sure, there are many individuals like Toole who are politically active locally but still separately and commendably support the good work NEED does. Unlike Toole, most have not directly advertised the nonprofit as a vehicle to gain votes for themselves in an election.
In Norton there is now “humor” in public officials blocking citizens on Facebook. Tying a nonprofit educational organization to a politically motivated fundraiser is considered by some to be fair game.
Next Norton local election is in April. Sounds like fun.