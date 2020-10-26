I’m not sure what is bothering me more: The idea of missing the life I had before the coronavirus pandemic or the fear that what life has evolved into is going to last a long time, and perhaps just be the way it is from now on.
It’s not my intent to whine or complain, but like many out there, I’m reaching a breaking point in this whole pandemic-driven world. It’s really getting to me, and I’m not quite sure how to handle it.
The trick is to understand and realize it is OK to feel that way. To know it is perfectly normal (to use a word that has lost much of its meaning in 2020) to be affected by what’s going on. That’s something we all must come to grips with individually.
It’s OK to not be totally OK.
Now, I’m very fortunate. Unlike a lot of folks, I have been able to work throughout this year (yes, I have a real job and trust me, being a columnist does not pay the bills or even one bill these days). I don’t have to worry about where my next meal is coming from, paying the rent or mortgage, keeping my health insurance coverage, or a lot of other things so many must struggle with. Believe me, I count my blessings.
But as an older American, the threat from the coronavirus is real. My wife and I have had to make major adjustments to our lifestyle. The pressure — sometimes subtle, sometimes overt — weighs on us all. And it takes a toll, making us sometimes wonder if things are ever going to get better.
We initially went many months without real visits with either of our two sons or five grandchildren. We have not seen our two granddaughters (or their parents) in person in almost eight months. Other relatives and friends have been limited to phone and video calls. We have binge-watched so many television shows I feel like we’re working for Netflix.
Neither of us really cooks, so going to restaurants was a huge part of our lives. We have not been inside one since early March, although our takeout bills have been staggering. At first, we considered it a chance to be closer to one another. Now we are just proud neither of us has locked the other in a closet.
Small problems in the big picture? For sure. With the death toll over 220,000 and so many suffering indescribably, we are among the fortunate.
But the wearing down is real. The mental exhaustion is tangible. The creeping depression is something we have to be aware of and guard against. And so do all of you, regardless of your personal circumstances.
Don’t be afraid to reach out, whether to a mental health professional or a friend you can talk with and share your feelings.
There are agencies designed to provide services, but it all has to start with each of us having the self-awareness to know we sometimes need help we can’t give to ourselves.
After all, we can only watch reruns of “The West Wing” and “24” so many times.
